Lawmakers push to extend help beyond New York City for homeless who are HIV-positive

As state budget talks continue, some lawmakers are seeking funding to help low-income, HIV-positive New Yorkers who are experiencing homelessness.

They want the HIV Emergency Shelter Allowance program expanded beyond New York City. Localities would be able to opt in to the program. Advocates estimate at least 2,800 people outside of New York City could benefit.

“It's about ensuring that where you live does not determine whether or not you have access to life- saving care and housing,” said state Sen. April Baskin, D-Buffalo. “And it's about continuing New York's leadership in ending the HIV epidemic.”

At the moment, advocates say it’s cost-prohibitive for counties to take part. The proposal would extend full state reimbursement, where counties now must cover most of the expense. Lawmakers are seeking $3.7 million in this year’s budget to get started.

According to Assemblymember Harry Bronson, D-Rochester, county executives in Albany, Erie, Monroe, Onondaga and Westchester counties all say they will sign on to program if the changes are made.

“This has been a long battle. We've been here before, but we've not gotten it over the finish line,” Bronson said. “We've had excuse after excuse. We were originally told, ‘Well, only New York City folks are asking for it.’ Well now we know there's lots of counties across the state, upstate and Long Island, who are asking for this.”

Mary Beth Walker with Trillium Health in Rochester said the gap between median area rent and the current HIV shelter allowance is hundreds of dollars.

“It's a huge gap for people who are trying to make ends meet. The solution is straightforward and fiscally responsible: cover the state share of HIV related rental assistance statewide,” Walker said.

Estimates are the required state funding could grow to $25 million by the third year. But they say the state would save money in the long run because of better health outcomes.

The Assembly sought full funding in its one-house budget proposal. Bronson said conversations continue with the Senate about possible amounts, and he hopes the governor’s office comes on board.

“We have a legislative bill, but it's a budget issue. It's got to be done in the budget,” he said.