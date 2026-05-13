Sen. Gillibrand presses Trump to end Iran war, signals support for federal gas tax pause

According to AAA, gas in New York currently averages around $4.59 a gallon, which is a roughly 48% increase from this time last year, when gas was $3.10 a gallon.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand called on President Donald Trump Wednesday to end the war in Iran and focus on consumers at home.

Gillibrand, a Democrat, said in a press conference that she’s hearing from constituents from across the state.

“It's truly astonishing. $61 for less than half a tank, purchased by a retiree in rural Central New York. $67 for less than a tank of gas for her car, paid for by a nurse in the capital region," Gillibrand said. "Over $500 for a fuel oil delivery to fill just a third of a heating tank for a senior in the North Country.”

Recently, Trump announced he would move to pause the federal tax on gas to provide relief to consumers, about 18.4 cents per gallon. However, it requires Congressional approval.

Gillibrand said Wednesday in a Q and A with reporters she believes it is appropriate to suspend the gas tax.

“So historically and in general, I support getting gas prices to be lower and in these urgent times of crisis," Gillibrand said. "While I appreciate the money that we actually get from the gas tax to make sure we have clean air and clean water in a time of crisis, it's appropriate to suspend the gas tax.”

Gas in New York is around $4.59 a gallon right now, according to AAA. For Erie County residents, out of those $4.59 cents, 71 cents go to taxes and a federal gas tax suspension would only impact the 18 cent tax. Erie County consumers also pay 19 cents per gallon in a county tax and 33 cents per gallon in a state tax.