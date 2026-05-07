Binghamton man dies from injuries after assault, five teens charged with murder

A Binghamton man allegedly beaten by a group of teenagers in the city of Binghamton on April 27 has died.

According to the Binghamton Police Department (BPD), 45-year-old Peter was homeless at the time of the attack. He remained in critical condition at a local hospital until he was declared deceased on May 5. A fundraiser page associated with his family had said the previous week that he would soon be taken off of life support.

Five teenagers have been charged with murder in the second degree. They were initially charged with attempted murder in the second degree.

Police say they believe the group of teens, ages 13 to 15, assaulted Bennedum in a targeted attack.

An autopsy was completed and the investigation is ongoing, according to a statement from the BPD.