Chemung County Legislature District 2: John Boire v. Ron Johanson

The position:

The Chemung County Legislature is comprised of 15 elected legislators representing the 15 legislative districts within the County. The legislature is the legislative, appropriating, and policy determining body of the County.

District area: Chemung County Legislature District 2 covers parts of the town of Big Flats.

Term: Four years, term limits

Each candidate was asked to limit answers to 100 to 150 words. WSKG cut answers at the 150 mark. If you would like more details about a candidate’s answer to a question, their contact information is provided in this Voter Guide.

Chemung County Chemung County legislative districts map.

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Candidate: John Boire

What is the most pressing issue facing Chemung County and Legislative District 2?

“I would say there are as many answers to that as there are residents. In my opinion it would be ensuring that residents want to stay & that we keep the county growing.”

Photo courtesy of John Boire Chemung County Legislature District 2 candidate John Boire.

Party affiliation: Democratic, Public Works

Facebook

Campaign contact information: JohnBoire.ChemungL2@gmail.com ; 607-301-1525

District Resident: “Yes I am a resident of my district.”

WSKG Q&A:

How important is the working relationship between the county legislature and the county executive? What will you do to address conflict and keep the county residents informed of progress or challenges in the county and Legislative District 2?

The legislative and executive branches need to work in unison. One major issue facing the county is the way Moss has been ignoring the legislature. This needs to be addressed. I am hopeful Mark Margeson will win his race and that we would be able to work together.

What actions should the county take to mitigate the cost of state mandated programs that are not reimbursable and passed on to the taxpayers?

The way to mitigate these costs are to get ahead of them. If a program is state mandated then other areas will also need to implement these programs. Chemung can, for example, start building mandatory infrastructure for repairing or upgrading buses and create jobs helping other NY counties meet these mandates.

What role, if any, should the county play in appointments to the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) board and public information regarding business opportunities and contracts in the county through the CCIDA? How will you maintain transparency at the CCIDA? What are projects spearheaded by the CCIDA that should be kept from the public?

The CCIDA board of directors is already appointed by the county executive. These roles should probably have at least one elected official as the company has the ability to give tax free loans and could greatly benefit small businesses and start-ups. Businesses that take advantage of the benefits provided by the IDA should be public knowledge and companies should disclose that they are supported by the CCIDA. The CCIDA should have a list of "Desirable projects" that they leave accessible to the public to give everyone the opportunity to address community needs and funds to help their businesses grow. I don't think any projects should be kept from the public, even if a project is useful but will cause some public nuisance information shouldn't be withheld.

How will you build and maintain businesses in the county and Legislative District?

Building businesses requires demand and labor. I would try to build demand for the products of local businesses by using public funding to benefit the community. An expansion of the public works department scope to address improvements to local common areas and a mandate to use local suppliers for materials would help boost demand while improving the area for the residents.

What role do Flock-type cameras, AI-powered license plate readers and automatic license plate readers (ALPRs) play in public safety in Chemung County and what is the overlap, if any, with citizen privacy rights? Do you support the county’s current use of Flock-type cameras, AI-powered license plate readers and ALPRs and any expansion of such devices in the future?

I 100% oppose the use of these AI license plate readers and would lobby to have them removed completely, I would also demand a requirement for a warrant and limited scope for any use of existing or privately owned cameras. We need to curb the excesses of tech surveillance.

What is your tax policy for the county and how will you implement the policy while maintaining services to residents in your district?

My tax policy is that taxes exist as a subscription you pay to live in a community. We should be focusing on how to use the taxes we currently levy to improve the services available and to improve our area. We should also be trying to increase our tax base and examine the tax policy for equity to avoid placing undue burden on the residents who need the most assistance.

What is the most pressing public health issue facing Chemung County residents today?

Cost of healthcare. If the NYS health act passes the state legislature and is signed into law it would solve a majority of the issues in Chemung county, including the risks associated with an aging population and an economy heavily reliant on health services. Outside of cost, we have a disproportionate rate of diabetes related hospitalizations, we could build a publicly run insulin manufacturing facility and provide jobs while offering insulin at cost to diabetic residents.

Neighboring Steuben County placed a six-month moratorium on new permits for sewage sludge spreading on farms, crops, and land. It has been shown to contain pollutants like PFAS forever chemicals that are toxic to people and wildlife. How does Chemung County review its biosolids use policy/s and place regulations on public/ private permits for the use of municipal sludge on farms, crops and land in the county? Should there be more regulation or deregulation on this topic for the county?

I honestly do not know enough about this issue to have a valid opinion. However I do believe we should review environmental policy as new information comes out about potential risks of common practices.

Rural hospitals are at risk of discontinuing services and/or closing. Guthrie and Centralus Health are among those with longstanding operations and facilities in the county. These health care providers are some of the largest employers in the county. How will you ensure the county maintains access to health care, senior care and nursing facilities as counties face staggering funding losses due to the OBBBA?

This is a tough one, the OBBBA is a slow motion train wreck that is going to be impacting us for a long time. For now we need to make sure that we can hold hospitals accountable for taking some of the loss in revenue from this money being taken. Hopefully the NYS Health act passes and this becomes a non-issue but until then we will need to address healthcare needs and make sure we aren't losing hospitals just because their profits are dropping slightly.

How would you address housing demand vs. supply in Chemung County and Legislative District 2? What are ways the state and county can serve vulnerable populations affected by homelessness and unscrupulous landlords?

The housing demand is high but there are few low cost options in the area. I would like to work with the county on building low income housing as well as building public housing for a "housing first" approach to homelessness. These programs have been proven to work, getting people off the street and into housing where they can recover physically and mentally and be comfortable. This helps get people stable and reduces drug use and crime while allowing for people to get back on their feet and in their community. We can also increase code enforcement on landlords and open up hotlines to help tenants and tenant unions. I have spoken to a lot of renters and tenant unions are one way tenants can work together to address their needs, if we can get a government office to support those efforts we could drastically improve outcomes and reduce the…[WSKG Note: Candidate answer exceeded the 150 word limit]

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Candidate: Ron Johanson

What is the most pressing issue facing Chemung County and Legislative District 2?

“This is a very simple, basic question and I don't mean to drag out the answer. But. the most pressing issue facing Chemung County and District 2 I think depends on who you ask.”

Party affiliation: Republican

Website

Campaign Contact Information: rnjohanson@yahoo.com , 607-742-1425

District Resident: “Yes.”

WSKG Q&A:

How important is the working relationship between the county legislature and the county executive? What will you do to address conflict and keep the county residents informed of progress or challenges in the county and Legislative District 2?

The working relationship between the county legislature and the county executive are important enough to make this your first question. And as a reporter asking this question first, you may have more insight than me right now at this point in time. The working relationship is most important. I will work to address the conflict as I understand it, as it becomes clear to me. Right now I hear Noise. As an outsider, new to the Legislature, I may be able to add perspective, offer alternative solutions to old problems, open up dialogue that had been closed.

What actions should the county take to mitigate the cost of state mandated programs that are not reimbursable and passed on to the taxpayers?

I will work together with the members of our County Legislature and County Executive to bring a united voice of all of Chemung County residents to our New York State Senator and Assemblyman of the burdens placed on our residents for unfunded mandates, and offer alternatives solutions and a new perspective.

What role, if any, should the county play in appointments to the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) board and public information regarding business opportunities and contracts in the county through the CCIDA? How will you maintain transparency at the CCIDA? What are projects spearheaded by the CCIDA that should be kept from the public?

[Natalie] the County Legislature should be involved in appointments to the CCIDA. Appointments should be based on skill, experience and accomplishments in [ones] career. The CCIDA's website should lead the way for transparency. I [cant] think of any reason not to inform the public in due time of any project. Some lead times will be longer than others as some projects under review may just not be possible to move forward for any number of reasons at a given point in time. And it may not be necessary to publish every CCIDA application when received. I think when a project has [left concept] and [ ]moved into planning it needs to be published. Big Flats needs to be represented on the CCIDA.

How will you build and maintain businesses in the county and Legislative District?

Lower the cost of doing business in the [County]. Increase the friendliness of local government. Government needs to embrace growing new businesses and expanding current business. We are people and businesses that need things. Everyday things and specialty products. I will look at data, sales tax revenue, property tax revenue, fees for services. I will work to increase revenue at the County, reduce cost at and in the [County] for our residents and current and future businesses. I will work on committees that maximize state grant revenue for projects here in our towns.

What role do Flock-type cameras, AI-powered license plate readers and automatic license plate readers (ALPRs) play in public safety in Chemung County and what is the overlap, if any, with citizen privacy rights? Do you support the county’s current use of Flock-type cameras, AI-powered license plate readers and ALPRs and any expansion of such devices in the future?

I will partner with law enforcement and any office that spends money on these expenses. Are these technical advances really advancing anything[.] Are they worth it. Here is where the [Noise] of FB and AI come into play for me, and why I will encourage my access to accurate real data. AI, and [your reporting from WETM] suggests the [City] of Elmira operates 50 license plate readers, the five year contract worth $500,000 generated 179 criminal investigations in one given year. One hundred thousand dollars a year probably does not include the acquisition cost of these readers. How long do they last? Our no bail reform in New York allows many people to walk away from an arrest. Are we just spending money to arrest people, then let them go[.] My answer [Natalie] is I don't know, Yet.

What is your tax policy for the county and how will you implement the policy while maintaining services to residents in your district?

We pay a lot of taxes. I can quote you rates compared to other towns and other counties and other states and spin the numbers all day long. I would like to say I see hope to lessen the tax burden on residents of District 2 and in Chemung County by revenue generation. How many, and what properties are off the tax roles, and why? I am going to find out what parcels are not generating tax revenue, understand it[, offer] solutions. Government, any government, [ ]should not be in the long term real estate business.

What is the most pressing public health issue facing Chemung County residents today?

I think high rates of poverty, obesity and tobacco, vaping and drug use. But by far the aging housing stock and condition of many houses in the [City] of Elmira is my greatest concern. My wife and I bought a house on West Grey [street]. [Due to its age, having been through the flood.] We mostly gutted the house that was a single family turned into a double. Health problem #1[.] Too many people have converted single family homes to multiunit properties. The city was great through our [remolding] process. We spent over $80,000. Health problem #2[.] Everything is expensive. The cost to bring many homes up to code can be costly. When a drug dealer moved in on the street, I would first notify the police, then start taking down license plates. Health problem #3 is we, and maybe this has changed, have a drug problem. I drive…[WSKG Note: Candidate answer exceeded the 150 word limit]

Neighboring Steuben County placed a six-month moratorium on new permits for sewage sludge spreading on farms, crops, and land. It has been shown to contain pollutants like PFAS forever chemicals that are toxic to people and wildlife. How does Chemung County review its biosolids use policy/s and place regulations on public/ private permits for the use of municipal sludge on farms, crops and land in the county? Should there be more regulation or deregulation on this topic for the county?

If the state will not act on this very important health concern the [Count]y will have to step in and make decisions similar to Steuben, Albany and Schoharie Counties. I do not have access to well monitoring data from benchmark areas in Chemung County where sewage has been spread. I will work with my fellow Chemung County Legislatures to [review test well] data and create a comprehensive plan to address any pollution.

Rural hospitals are at risk of discontinuing services and/or closing. Guthrie and Centralus Health are among those with longstanding operations and facilities in the county. These health care providers are some of the largest employers in the county. How will you ensure the county maintains access to health care, senior care and nursing facilities as counties face staggering funding losses due to the OBBBA?

I will work with my fellow Legislatures to address revenue shortfalls created by OBBBA and ensure that essential services are not cut to residents of Chemung County. I know that Chemung County operates a nursing facility and if chosen to be on that committee I will work with other committee members to ensure services are not disrupted. Health care is an essential need for the residents of Chemung County and stability in this area will be a priority.

How would you address housing demand vs. supply in Chemung County and Legislative District 2? What are ways the state and county can serve vulnerable populations affected by homelessness and unscrupulous landlords?

I see signs for sale on many homes for sale. Several apartment complexes have been proposed, or are in development. Housing inventory and housing affordability are two areas I will bring my experience to the residents of Chemung County working with my fellow [Legislatures] we will look to increase inventory and [reduced] cost of home acquisition. I will say, I was concerned during the Biden [Administration] at the large number of homes HUD was keeping in inventory, The Trump administration seems to have started to sell through some of these homes but many still exist. This is a national problem that is affecting our area. At one point almost 100 homes in Chemung County were unoccupied with no for sale signs in front, and not listed on any HUD website. As a [Legislature] I may have more access to HUD records. [ ] I will work with my fellow [Legislatures] to connect…[WSKG Note: Candidate answer exceeded the 150 word limit]