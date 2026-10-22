voter guide 2026

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District 3 includes the Towns of Binghamton & Conklin and portions of the Town of Vestal.
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New York Assembly District 133 covers Livingston County and parts of Ontario, Monroe, Wyoming and Steuben counties.
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New York State Assembly District 124 represents Tioga County and parts of Broome and Chemung counties.
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New York's 123rd Assembly District includes the City of Binghamton, the Villages of Johnson City and Endwell and the Towns of Union and Vestal.
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New York Senate District 58 covers Tioga, Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Yates, Steuben Counties and parts of Allegany County.
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New York Congressional District 24 covers Seneca, Yates, Wayne, Orleans, Livingston, Wyoming, Genesee and Oswego counties and parts of Niagara, Ontario, Steuben, Schuyler, Cayuga and Jefferson counties.
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New York Congressional District 23 covers Chautauqua, Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Tioga counties, and parts of Erie, Niagara, Schuyler, Chemung and Steuben counties.