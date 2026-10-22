New York State Assembly District 124: Chris Friend v. Andy Fagan v. Miriam Osorio

The position:

The New York State Assembly is a legislative body that serves as the lower house of the State Legislature and has 150 seats.

Members of the Assembly introduce and vote on state legislation, serve on committees and subcommittees, convene hearings with state agencies, allocate member items, help negotiate state funding, oversee community projects, facilitate civic and public health initiatives, and more.

In their districts, offices of members of the Assembly collaborate with city agencies to resolve constituent concerns and develop programs and initiatives in service to their communities.

District area: New York Assembly District 124 covers Tioga County and parts of Broome and Chemung counties.

Term & salary: Two-year term; no term limits, $142,000

Each candidate was asked to limit answers to 100 to 150 words. WSKG cut answers at the 150 mark. If you would like more details about a candidate’s answer to a question, their contact information is provided in this Voter Guide.

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Christopher Friend's official state legislative website photo. New York State Assemblymember Friend was first elected in 2010.

Candidate: Christopher Friend

Incumbent - First elected in 2010

What is the most pressing issue facing New Yorkers?

“The most pressing issue facing New Yorkers is affordability and the steady erosion of opportunity that comes with it.”

Party affiliation: Republican, Conservative

Website

Campaign contact information: cfriend@friendforassembly.com

District Resident: “Yes. I am a lifelong Southern Tier resident and continue to live in Big Flats, with my wife, Renee, where we raised our 4 children.”

WSKG Q&A:

The HALT Act limits the use of solitary confinement in New York's prisons and jails. Critics say it has led to staffing shortages. Are you in favor of the legislation? What would you do to maintain humane conditions in prisons? What would you do to address staffing shortages and alleviate the dangers staffers and officers face?

I do not support the HALT Act as currently structured, and I have called for its repeal or substantial reform. The experience at Elmira Correctional Facility and other state prisons demonstrates that we cannot maintain humane conditions by compromising the safety of correctional officers, civilian employees or incarcerated individuals. In 2026, I criticized the deployment of National Guard personnel to prisons as a costly substitute for addressing the underlying staffing and disciplinary problems.

New York should restore appropriate disciplinary tools for serious violence and repeated misconduct, while maintaining due-process protections and humane treatment. We also need stronger recruitment and retention incentives, adequate staffing, improved contraband screening, better mental-health treatment and meaningful penalties for assaults on correctional officers. Public safety requires trained correctional professionals, not a temporary workaround that leaves the underlying problems unresolved.

How will school vouchers impact public school districts in Assembly 124 and should New York participate in the new federal private school voucher program included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025?

New York should participate in the new federal Education Freedom Tax Credit created by the 2025 federal legislation. Beginning January 1, 2027, taxpayers can receive a federal credit of up to $1,700 for qualifying contributions to scholarship-granting organizations in participating states. The scholarships can support qualifying educational expenses, including tutoring, services for students with disabilities, supplies, equipment, technology, internet access for the family, extended day programs and more for students in k-12 public and private schools.

What, if any, regulations on artificial intelligence usage in classrooms should the state implement?

I do not support heavy-handed, one-size-fits-all statewide regulations that try to micromanage every classroom from Albany. Local school districts, teachers, and parents are better positioned to set practical rules that fit their communities. That said, the state does have a role in setting clear guardrails on a few key issues: Academic integrity must come first. Students should not be allowed to pass off Al-generated work as their own. Schools need clear policies on when Al tools can be used for brainstorming, research, or editing and when they cross the line into cheating. The state can help by providing model policies and supporting tools that help teachers detect misuse, but the enforcement should stay local. Protect student data and privacy. Any Al tool used in schools, especially those that collect student writing, questions, or personal information, must meet strong privacy standards. We should not allow unvetted outside platforms to harvest data... [WSKG Note: candidate answer exceeded the 150 word limit]

Governor Hochul ordered a one-year moratorium on new construction for large data centers earlier this year, but did not sign the Responsible Data Center Development Act, which passed in the legislature. Should Governor Hochul sign the Responsible Data Center Development Act? Why or why not?

Governor Hochul's decision to issue an executive order imposing a one-year pause on the largest data centers, while leaving the Responsible Data Center Development Act unsigned, reflects a pattern we see too often in Albany: reacting with broad restrictions instead of crafting practical, workable policy. I understand the concerns. Hyperscale data centers use enormous amounts of power and water. If they connect to the grid without paying their fair share for the upgrades they require, everyday ratepayers can end up subsidizing them. Local communities also deserve a real voice and tangible benefits when these facilities locate in their area. Those are legitimate issues that need to be addressed.

But a blunt moratorium, whether through legislation or executive order, carries real costs. New York is already struggling with high energy prices, an aging grid, and businesses looking at other states. Data centers represent significant private investment, construction jobs, and long-term economic... [WSKG Note: candidate answer exceeded the 150 word limit]

There are several bills limiting or banning products that include PFAS forever chemicals and Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) in our air, water and soil that are pending in the legislature or are pending delivery to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. What is your position on bills that ban or limit these products and should Gov. Hochul sign the legislation?

A5: PFAS compounds, often called "forever chemicals," are a legitimate public health and environmental concern. As a chemist, I take the science seriously. Certain PFAS have been linked to health risks, they persist in the environment, and we need practical, evidence-based policies to reduce unnecessary exposure, especially in drinking water. My position is guided by a few core principles: Drinking water standards should be science-based and achievable. Setting maximum contaminant levels that protect public health is appropriate. Where the evidence supports tighter limits for specific compounds such as PFOA and PFOS, and where water systems can reasonably comply, I support strong standards. At the same time, standards must be grounded in actual risk data and take into account the cost and technical feasibility for municipalities and ratepayers, particularly smaller upstate systems. Unfunded mandates that drive up water bills without clear proportional benefit hurt the very people we are trying to [P]rotect...[WSKG Note: candidate answer exceeded the 150 word limit]

How has climate change impacted Assembly 124 and what are immediate steps New York state should take to address climate change?

The Southern Tier has always dealt with challenging weather, flooding along our rivers and creeks, heavy snow, ice storms, and the occasional severe summer storm. In recent years we have seen more intense rainfall events that overwhelm local infrastructure and damage farmland, roads, and homes. These are real problems for our communities, and we should take them seriously.

At the same time, we need to be honest about what is working and what is not. New York's current approach to climate policy has driven up energy costs dramatically while creating growing risks to the reliability of our electric grid. Families and businesses in the Southern Tier are paying the price through higher utility bills, and the rapid retirement of reliable generation has left us more vulnerable to shortages. Mandates that move faster than technology and infrastructure can support do not help our environment if they simply push economic activity and...[WSKG Note: candidate answer exceeded the 150 word limit]

How do you propose to address the number of superfund and brownfield sites identified by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation that exist in Assembly 124 and abut concentrated residential areas, public parks and waterways?

As a chemist by training and as your Assemblyman, I take the issue of contaminated sites very seriously, especially when they sit near homes, parks, and our waterways here in the Southern Tier. We cannot ignore the risks. Sites that pose a real threat to public health or our drinking water and recreational waters must be prioritized for investigation and cleanup. That starts with the Department of Environmental Conservation doing its job: properly classifying sites, focusing resources on the highest-risk locations first, and making sure the data is transparent so communities know what they're dealing with.

My approach is straightforward and practical: Hold the responsible parties accountable. The people or companies that caused the contamination should bear the primary cost of cleanup, not the taxpayers. We already have the tools under the State Superfund program and federal CERCLA to pursue that.

Strengthen and properly fund the Brownfield Cleanup Program. The...[WSKG Note: candidate answer exceeded the 150 word limit]

How would you address housing demand vs. supply in Albany and Assembly 124? What are ways the state can serve vulnerable populations affected by homelessness and unscrupulous landlords?

New York has a housing problem that is fundamentally a supply problem, made worse by high costs, overregulation, and one-size-fits-all policies coming out of Albany.

To address demand versus supply, we need to make it easier and more affordable to build and maintain housing, especially outside of New York City. That means reducing the crushing tax burden, energy costs, and regulatory hurdles that drive up the price of every new unit. When it costs far more to build here than in competing states, fewer homes get built, rents rise, and working families get squeezed. I support practical reforms that cut red tape, respect local [zoning decisions], and encourage private investment and homeownership rather than relying solely on more government programs and subsidies.

On vulnerable populations, homelessness, and bad landlords, we need a clear-eyed approach: Homelessness is not solved by simply building more units or expanding temporary shelter. Many people struggling...[WSKG Note: candidate answer exceeded the 150 word limit]

New York State experienced a 1.6 percent decrease in the number of farms between 2024 and 2025, double the rate across the country. What should the state do to support farming and agriculture markets in Assembly 124 given this decrease in farms and farmland across the state?

The numbers are deeply concerning. New York lost farms at twice the national rate between 2024 and 2025. 500 farms and 100,000 acres of farmland gone in a single year. Most of those losses were small, family-owned operations. That is not just a statistic; it is the erosion of the backbone of our rural communities here in the Southern Tier and across upstate New York.

Farming is already one of the toughest businesses in the state. When you pile on some of the highest property taxes in the country, skyrocketing energy costs, layers of regulation, and policies that seem designed in Albany with little understanding of what it takes to keep a family farm viable, it becomes nearly impossible for the next generation to stay on the land.

Here is what the state should do: First, lower the cost of doing business. Property taxes, energy prices, and workers' compensation...[WSKG Note: candidate answer exceeded the 150 word limit]

How will the state work with counties to bridge the gap in SNAP / Medicaid benefits from administrative funding cuts made by the federal government and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA)?

The federal changes under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act are real, and counties across New York, including those in the Southern Tier, are already feeling the pressure. Shifting a much larger share of SNAP administrative costs onto local governments, combined with tighter Medicaid and SNAP eligibility rules, creates a genuine gap that someone has to fill.

My view is straightforward: the state cannot simply walk away and leave counties holding the bag. Local property taxpayers should not be forced to absorb hundreds of millions in new costs because Washington changed the funding formula. At the same time, Albany should not respond by writing blank checks or expanding programs without addressing waste, fraud, and long-term sustainability.

Here's how I believe the state should work with counties: First, be honest partners. The state must sit down with county leaders, quantify the exact [local impact], and develop a clear plan to share...[WSKG Note: candidate answer exceeded the 150 word limit]

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Photo courtesy of Andy Fagan. New York State Assembly candidate Andy Fagan.

Candidate: Andy Fagan

What is the most pressing issue facing New Yorkers?

“Affordability. Increasingly, people are not able to make ends meet due to the rising costs of utilities, health care, health insurance, prescriptions, car insurance, gasoline, oil, diesel fuel, food, housing, internet, fees, taxes, and more.”

Party affiliation: Democratic, Working Families

Website | Facebook

Campaign contact information: andygfagan@gmail.com

District Resident: “Yes, I am a resident."

WSKG Q&A:

The HALT Act limits the use of solitary confinement in New York's prisons and jails. Critics say it has led to staffing shortages. Are you in favor of the legislation? What would you do to maintain humane conditions in prisons? What would you do to address staffing shortages and alleviate the dangers staffers and officers face?

I believe it is imperative that we have safe and humane conditions in our prisons for inmates, while maintaining safe working conditions for all guards and staff. Generally, I would agree with limiting solitary confinement. However, I am not a correction officer or specialist in this area. I would listen to all involved and encourage dialogue and for both sides to work toward common goals. We need to continue to monitor and evaluate the impact of the Halt Act and make adjustments as needed based on the evidence as the Governor has started to do.

How will school vouchers impact public school districts in Assembly 124 and should New York participate in the new federal private school voucher program included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025?

The new school voucher program will likely negatively impact the state and the school districts in Assembly 124. The federal tax credit will result in a loss of state revenues; loss of per-pupil funding in schools when students leave while fixed costs stay the same; which would exacerbate low enrollments in our rural districts, which leads to decisions to cut staff and services. I would join others in urging the Governor to reconsider NYS opting into the program.

What, if any, regulations on artificial intelligence usage in classrooms should the state implement?

I would urge the NYS Board of Education to review and assess the success of the NYC Public Schools one year moratorium as well as work with school administrators, teachers, and PTAs to develop AI guidance for schools ASAP.

Governor Hochul ordered a one-year moratorium on new construction for large data centers earlier this year, but did not sign the Responsible Data Center Development Act, which passed in the legislature. Should Governor Hochul sign the Responsible Data Center Development Act? Why or why not?

Yes, the Governor should sign the legislation to protect our communities and the environment. If not, offer a comparable option for the legislature to consider.

There are several bills limiting or banning products that include PFAS forever chemicals and Maximum Contaminant Levels [MCLs] in our air, water and soil that are pending in the legislature or are pending delivery to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. What is your position on bills that ban or limit these products and should Gov. Hochul sign the legislation?

In general, I agree with limiting or banning harmful chemicals and products to reduce the impact on human health and our environment. However, I would need to look at each one and understand the reasoning for each and to see if there is any compelling reason to allow limited use.

How has climate change impacted Assembly 124 and what are immediate steps New York state should take to address climate change?

Like the rest of the state of NY, Assembly District 124 has seen an increase in extreme weather events, such as flash flooding. Therefore, we need to fund and support our emergency services and first responders, as well as improving communication systems and community education to help citizens know how to prepare and what to do in the case of these events, as well as where to go for assistance if needed. As a state, we must continue to move toward less reliance on fossil fuels and encourage people to be as energy efficient as possible, therefore we need to offer incentives for home energy audits, repairs, & insulation, efficient appliances, solar panels, hybrid / electric cars, etc, as well as invest in green energy development solar, wind, and geothermal for example. I am not in favor of nuclear energy development or fracking. There has also been a decline in forest health. [WSKG Note: candidate answer exceeded the 150 word limit]

How do you propose to address the number of superfund and brownfield sites identified by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation that exist in Assembly 124 and abut concentrated residential areas, public parks and waterways?

I would urge our federal representatives to push to reinstate federal block grants to assist NYS in cleaning up these sites, as well as work with the NYS Attorney General to go after companies who pollute and make sure they pay their fair share of the cleanup. As the new assembly person, I would review the current sites within the district with county and community leaders and community members to determine what actions need to be taken and help them access the resources needed from the state and federal government. Once cleanup, work with community and economic development organizations to develop redevelopment plans that would lead to community benefits and/or increasing the local tax base.

How would you address housing demand vs. supply in Albany and Assembly 124? What are ways the state can serve vulnerable populations affected by homelessness and unscrupulous landlords?

This is a big issue. This has to be addressed in multiple ways. To start, I would work with and assist efforts underway within each county and community, encourage dialogue between tenants and landlords, provide incentives for home repairs and home ownership, provide assistance for lead and asbestos abatement, encourage new housing development within our city and village limits, provide homeowners in rural areas incentives to upgrade their septic systems, etc.

New York State experienced a 1.6 percent decrease in the number of farms between 2024 and 2025, double the rate across the country. What should the state do to support farming and agriculture markets in Assembly 124 given this decrease in farms and farmland across the state?

I grew up on a dairy farm. I know firsthand the challenges and have witnessed the decline in the number of farms. As [Cornell Cooperative Extension] director in Tioga and Chemung Counties I worked to help develop the county Ag and Farmland Protection Plans with input from farmers and community members. We need to provide funding to each county to implement those plans. We need to better fund Cooperative Extension. We need to work on supporting local markets and grocery stores and a sustainable food system that relies heavily on local farms. I would also meet with farmers to discuss the current issues facing them, which include negative impacts from the “Big Beautiful Bill” and Tariffs, and urge our federal representatives to push back against these failed policies.

How will the state work with counties to bridge the gap in SNAP / Medicaid benefits from administrative funding cuts made by the federal government and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA)?

I will advocate that our governor and federal representatives continue to fight for the federal resources that our state and people need. We must make it clear to the electorate where these cuts are coming from and how they are impacting our state. Until federal funds are restored, the state will need to find funds to help counties. I would work with other legislators to help review the budget and help determine where best to make cuts to assure that we maintain a safety net for our most vulnerable. In addition, I would also reach out to our CAP agencies, the Food Bank of the Southern, Catholic Charities, Cooperative Extension and other organizations to help assess the impact of these cuts and to better communicate where people can access local resources.

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Photo courtesy of Miriam Osorio New York State Assembly 124 write-in candidate Miriam Osorio

Candidate: Miriam Osorio

What is the most pressing issue facing New Yorkers?

“A systemic lack of government accountability. Career politicians and appointed officials routinely ignore the community, protect each other from public scrutiny, and weaponize gatekeeping to shut out independent voices.”

Party affiliation: Write-in

Facebook

Campaign contact information: miriamforny124thassembly@gmail.com

District Resident: “I am a resident of the 124th Assembly District. I live in Horseheads, NY.”

WSKG Q&A:

The HALT Act limits the use of solitary confinement in New York's prisons and jails. Critics say it has led to staffing shortages. Are you in favor of the legislation? What would you do to maintain humane conditions in prisons? What would you do to address staffing shortages and alleviate the dangers staffers and officers face?

Maintaining human rights inside facilities is vital. HALT is a New York State law based on international human rights principles and public health research.

Enacted to curb the severe psychological and physical damage caused by prolonged isolation, the law was heavily inspired by the United Nations' "Nelson Mandela Rules," which assert that holding an individual in solitary confinement for more than 15 consecutive days constitutes a form of torture.

It completely bans solitary confinement for vulnerable groups, including individuals under 21 or over 55, pregnant or postpartum mothers, and individuals with physical, cognitive, or serious mental disabilities. I support common-sense overhauls, such as expanding eligible misconduct categories to better manage repeat violent offenders and protect officers. To solve the recruitment crisis, we must move past short-term bonuses and fundamentally change the hazardous day-to-day working environment. Fixing safety conditions will naturally improve retention and attract new personnel.

How will school vouchers impact public school districts in Assembly 124 and should New York participate in the new federal private school voucher program included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025?

New York should focus its resources entirely on fully funding and reforming our public school districts. Participating in the federal voucher framework established by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 (OBBBA) risks siphoning essential state infrastructure dollars away from rural public classrooms in the 124th District. Siphoning public money leaves underfunded local schools with fewer resources to manage special education, rural transportation, and baseline operations.

What, if any, regulations on artificial intelligence usage in classrooms should the state implement?

The state must implement guardrails that prevent AI platforms from harvesting student data or tracking metrics without explicit parental consent. State regulations should center on student data privacy, intellectual property protections, and technological equity. AI should be treated as an optional educational tool to assist teachers, not replace them. Furthermore, we must ensure technology integration does not widen the digital divide for rural families lacking high-speed internet access.

Governor Hochul ordered a one-year moratorium on new construction for large data centers earlier this year, but did not sign the Responsible Data Center Development Act, which passed in the legislature. Should Governor Hochul sign the Responsible Data Center Development Act? Why or why not?

Yes, the Governor should sign the Responsible Data Center Development Act. The unmanaged expansion of energy-intensive AI and tech infrastructure risks driving up consumer utility bills and straining the state's power grid. A temporary moratorium ensures corporations pay their fair share of electrical grid upgrades and environmental costs, rather than shifting those massive financial burdens onto local working families.

There are several bills limiting or banning products that include PFAS forever chemicals and Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) in our air, water and soil that are pending in the legislature or are pending delivery to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. What is your position on bills that ban or limit these products and should Gov. Hochul sign the legislation?

I strongly support strict limits and phased bans on products containing toxic PFAS chemicals. Protecting public health and safeguarding our regional natural resources should be a core priority. The Governor must sign these pending consumer-safety bills. For years, chemical contamination has threatened public well-being, and state-level intervention is necessary to force manufacturers to use safer, non-toxic alternatives. The contaminants need to be banned from polluting air, water and soil so as to keep us safe and healthy when we consume water and food grown in soil and ensure we breathe clean air.

How has climate change impacted Assembly 124 and what are immediate steps New York state should take to address climate change?

In the 124th District, the impact is felt through increasingly severe, volatile weather events that damage agricultural yields and cause costly localized flash flooding across the Southern Tier. Immediate steps must focus on grid resilience and physical infrastructure upgrades. New York needs to invest directly in flood mitigation, clean water infrastructure, and decentralized, community-owned renewable energy grids rather than relying on massive corporate infrastructure projects.

How do you propose to address the number of superfund and brownfield sites identified by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation that exist in Assembly 124 and abut concentrated residential areas, public parks and waterways?

I will advocate to expand the funding and enforcement teeth of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). Corporate polluters must be held legally and financially liable for cleanup operations. For historical "orphan" sites where a responsible owner no longer exists, the state must fast-track state Superfund allocations to complete remediation before toxic runoff compromises our public parks and municipal water supplies. The polluters need to pay for their trash and also enact a Bill for heavy sanctions.

How would you address housing demand vs. supply in Albany and Assembly 124? What are ways the state can serve vulnerable populations affected by homelessness and unscrupulous landlords?

To fix the supply shortfall, we must cut through bureaucratic red tape and provide targeted tax credits for builders who construct affordable starter homes in our local communities. To serve vulnerable populations, we must implement an aggressive independent registry to hold predatory landlords accountable. If an out-of-town landlord refuses to fix basic code violations, the state should empower local municipal authorities to levy immediate civil fines to fund local emergency housing programs.

New York State experienced a 1.6 percent decrease in the number of farms between 2024 and 2025, double the rate across the country. What should the state do to support farming and agriculture markets in Assembly 124 given this decrease in farms and farmland across the state?

The loss of our family farms is a crisis for our local economy. The state must step in by eliminating burdensome state regulatory mandates that put New York farmers at a competitive disadvantage with other states. We need to expand the "Grown & Certified in NY" program, mandate that state institutions buy a fixed percentage of food from local farms, and offer property tax exemptions to young or first-generation farmers to keep local agricultural land productive.

How will the state work with counties to bridge the gap in SNAP / Medicaid benefits from administrative funding cuts made by the federal government and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA)?