New York State Assembly District 133: Andrea Bailey v. Gladys Flores

The position:

The New York State Assembly is a legislative body that serves as the lower house of the State Legislature and has 150 seats.

Members of the Assembly introduce and vote on state legislation, serve on committees and subcommittees, convene hearings with state agencies, allocate member items, help negotiate state funding, oversee community projects, facilitate civic and public health initiatives, and more.

In their districts, offices of members of the Assembly collaborate with city agencies to resolve constituent concerns and develop programs and initiatives in service to their communities.

District area: New York Assembly District 133 covers Livingston County and parts of Ontario, Monroe, Wyoming and Steuben counties.

Term & salary: Two-year term; no term limits. $142,000

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Candidate: Andrea Bailey

Incumbent - First elected in 2024

Party affiliation: Republican, Conservative

Website

Campaign contact information: andrea@andreabaileyforassembly.com

Andrea Bailey did not respond to the WSKG Voter Guide questionnaire.

WSKG Q&A:

The HALT Act limits the use of solitary confinement in New York's prisons and jails. Critics say it has led to staffing shortages. Are you in favor of the legislation? What would you do to maintain humane conditions in prisons? What would you do to address staffing shortages and alleviate the dangers staffers and officers face [while protecting inmates]?

How will school vouchers impact public school districts in Assembly 133 and should New York participate in the new federal private school voucher program included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025?

What, if any, regulations on artificial intelligence usage in classrooms should the state implement?

Governor Hochul ordered a one-year moratorium on new construction for large data centers earlier this year, but did not sign the Responsible Data Center Development Act, which passed in the legislature. Should Governor Hochul sign the Responsible Data Center Development Act? Why or why not?

There are several bills limiting or banning products that include PFAS forever chemicals and Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) in our air, water and soil that are pending in the legislature or are pending delivery to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. What is your position on bills that ban or limit these products and should Gov. Hochul sign the legislation?

How has climate change impacted Assembly 133 and what are immediate steps New York state should take to address climate change?

How do you propose to address the number of superfund and brownfield sites identified by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation that exist in Assembly 133 and abut concentrated residential areas, public parks and waterways?

How would you address housing demand vs. supply in Albany and Assembly 133? What are ways the state can serve vulnerable populations affected by homelessness and unscrupulous landlords?

New York State experienced a 1.6 percent decrease in the number of farms between 2024 and 2025, double the rate across the country. What should the state do to support farming and agriculture markets in Assembly 133 given this decrease in farms and farmland across the state?

How will the state work with counties to bridge the gap in SNAP / Medicaid benefits from administrative funding cuts made by the federal government and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA)?

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Candidate: Gladys Flores

Party affiliation: Democratic

Website

Campaign Contact Information: gladys.floresgarcia@gmail.com

Gladys Flores did not respond to the WSKG Voter Guide questionnaire.

WSKG Q&A:

The HALT Act limits the use of solitary confinement in New York's prisons and jails. Critics say it has led to staffing shortages. Are you in favor of the legislation? What would you do to maintain humane conditions in prisons? What would you do to address staffing shortages and alleviate the dangers staffers and officers face [while protecting inmates]?

How will school vouchers impact public school districts in Assembly 133 and should New York participate in the new federal private school voucher program included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025?

What, if any, regulations on artificial intelligence usage in classrooms should the state implement?

Governor Hochul ordered a one-year moratorium on new construction for large data centers earlier this year, but did not sign the Responsible Data Center Development Act, which passed in the legislature. Should Governor Hochul sign the Responsible Data Center Development Act? Why or why not?

There are several bills limiting or banning products that include PFAS forever chemicals and Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) in our air, water and soil that are pending in the legislature or are pending delivery to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. What is your position on bills that ban or limit these products and should Gov. Hochul sign the legislation?

How has climate change impacted Assembly 133 and what are immediate steps New York state should take to address climate change?

How do you propose to address the number of superfund and brownfield sites identified by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation that exist in Assembly 133 and abut concentrated residential areas, public parks and waterways?

How would you address housing demand vs. supply in Albany and Assembly 133? What are ways the state can serve vulnerable populations affected by homelessness and unscrupulous landlords?

New York State experienced a 1.6 percent decrease in the number of farms between 2024 and 2025, double the rate across the country. What should the state do to support farming and agriculture markets in Assembly 133 given this decrease in farms and farmland across the state?