Oneonta city schools close following ransomware attack

The Oneonta City School District closed Friday following a ransomware attack.

School will also be closed to students on Monday, Oct. 26 so staff can plan students’ return to classes on Tuesday.

The district’s media coordinator Angela Brindley confirmed the attack in an email to WSKG.

“At this time, the district is still assessing the full scope and impact of the incident. We do not yet have enough information to determine whether any student records or personal information have been compromised,” Brindley wrote.

Brindley said that the district would “share additional information with our school community as verified details become available.”

“The district is following its established incident response protocols and working with the appropriate professionals and organizations to address the situation,” she wrote.