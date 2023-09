The Musicians of Ma'alwyck join with historian Lady Alexandra Foley to highlight the ground-breaking Zoellner Quartet that toured the United States and Canada a century ago. Ann Marie Barker Schwartz, Lady Alexandra, and Christopher Brellochs of SUNY-Schenectady join us to talk about the amazing story of the Zoellner Quartet and the concert coming to Hyde Hall in the Glimmerglass State Park.