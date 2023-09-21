The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra welcomes the first of its Music Director candidates

The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra is in the process of searching for its new Music Director. This season audiences will be able to hear the candidates conduct the orchestra. The first candidate is Jeffery Meyer who will lead the orchestra in music by Carlos Simon, Maurice Ravel, and Ludwig van Beethoven in a concert featuring pianist Xak Bjerken. Jeffery Meyer joins us to talk about the program and the way that the job of a music director is always changing. Managing Director Sarah Chandler tells us about the search process.