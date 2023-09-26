© 2023 WSKG

The Binghamton Philharmonic opens its 2023-2024 season

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published September 26, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT
Photo credit: Sylvain Barres via Annie Jacobs-Perkins

The Binghamton Philharmonic opens its season on Saturday, September 30 with a concert of music by Aaron Copland, Edward Elgar and Ludwig van Beethoven in the Broome County Forum on Washington Street in downtown Binghamton. Music Director Daniel Hege joins us to talk about the program, and about cellist Annie Jacobs-Perkins, who is soloist in the Cello Concerto by Elgar. It was a failure at its premiere and we find out how it finally became one of the most beloved cello concertos thirty years after Elgar's death.

Arts
Bill Snyder
