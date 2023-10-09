The Binghamton Philharmonic presents the first program in its chamber series

The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra opens its Chamber Series with a performance by a new ensemble, The Dolphins Quartet. The concert takes place in the ballroom of the Phelps Mansion Museum, 191 Court Street in Binghamton, next to the Broome County Public Library. We get to hear from all four of the players as they talk about how they started playing together, and collaborating on composing and arranging some of their own music.