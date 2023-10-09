© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Binghamton Philharmonic presents the first program in its chamber series

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published October 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT
Photo credit: The Dolphins Quartet

The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra opens its Chamber Series with a performance by a new ensemble, The Dolphins Quartet. The concert takes place in the ballroom of the Phelps Mansion Museum, 191 Court Street in Binghamton, next to the Broome County Public Library. We get to hear from all four of the players as they talk about how they started playing together, and collaborating on composing and arranging some of their own music.

Arts
Bill Snyder
See stories by Bill Snyder