The Ithaca Community Chorus and Chamber Singers welcome the holiday season

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published December 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST
Photo credit: Affiliated Choruses of Ithaca

TheIthaca Community Chorus and Chamber Singerswelcome the holiday season with music of Camille Saint-Saens and Benjamin Britten on Saturday, December 9. We hear from Music Director Gerald Wolfe about the much-loved "Ceremony of Carols" by Benjamin Britten, and two works by Camille Saint-Saens that are not so well-known, the Christmas Oratorio and the Requiem. We find out exactly why the Requiem is so rarely performed because of the huge forces required for a performance of it as it was originally conceived, and how it has been re-orchestrated for a more manageable ensemble.
Arts
Bill Snyder
Bill Snyder