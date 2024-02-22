© 2024 WSKG

The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra welcomes its next Music Director candidate

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published February 22, 2024 at 12:14 PM EST
The Cayuga Chamber Orchestrawelcomes the next candidate in their search for a new Music Director. We hear from Managing Director Sarah Chandler about the search process and from the candidate, Michelle Di Russo, who started out as a dancer, then musical theatre performer, and has found her home on the podium.

PIAZZOLLA: Tangazo
ANDRÉS MARTÍN: Concerto for Contrabass
      Kebra–Seyoun Charles, Contrabass
BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 36
