The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra welcomes its next Music Director candidate

The Cayuga Chamber Orchestrawelcomes the next candidate in their search for a new Music Director. We hear from Managing Director Sarah Chandler about the search process and from the candidate, Michelle Di Russo, who started out as a dancer, then musical theatre performer, and has found her home on the podium.

PIAZZOLLA: Tangazo

ANDRÉS MARTÍN: Concerto for Contrabass

Kebra–Seyoun Charles, Contrabass

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 36