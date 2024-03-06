The Geneva Music Festival welcomes a duo

The Geneva Music Festival presents its Spring Fundraiser featuring the Carr Petrova Duo. We hear from pianist Anna Petrova and violist Molly Carr about the concert, which features music by women composers, including a work by Florence Price which was only discovered in 2009. It was so recently uncovered that when they first started working on the music that they were reading from a manuscript in Price's own hand. They also talk about their new CD that features much of the music they will play at the concert.