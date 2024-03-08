© 2024 WSKG

The OSFL sits "Side-by-Side" with young musicians -- and actors too

By Bill Snyder
Published March 8, 2024 at 11:43 AM EST
Photo credit: Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes

The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes presents a "Side by Side" Concert concert on Sunday, March 10 at 4pm in the auditorium of the Corning Museum of Glass. We hear from Music Director Toshiyuki Shimada and Corning Community College Theatre Professor Mary Guzzy. The concert features excerpts from Romeo and Juliet as well as a performance by the 2023 Herzog Concerto Competition winner, flutist Riley Hubisz.

Riley Hubisz, flute, Winner of the 2023 Hertzog Concerto & Aria Competition
Young People's Orchestra with Margaret Matthews and Gary Chollet, conductors
SUNY Corning Community College Theatre Students under the direction of Mary Guzzy

What's Playing
     Concerto for Flute and Orchestra in D Major, Opus 8 by Gordeli
     West Side Story selections by Bernstein
     Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 2 by Prokofiev
     Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy by Tchaikovsky
Bill Snyder
