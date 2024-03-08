The OSFL sits "Side-by-Side" with young musicians -- and actors too

The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes presents a "Side by Side" Concert concert on Sunday, March 10 at 4pm in the auditorium of the Corning Museum of Glass. We hear from Music Director Toshiyuki Shimada and Corning Community College Theatre Professor Mary Guzzy. The concert features excerpts from Romeo and Juliet as well as a performance by the 2023 Herzog Concerto Competition winner, flutist Riley Hubisz.

Riley Hubisz, flute, Winner of the 2023 Hertzog Concerto & Aria Competition

Young People's Orchestra with Margaret Matthews and Gary Chollet, conductors

SUNY Corning Community College Theatre Students under the direction of Mary Guzzy