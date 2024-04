The Ithaca Community Chorus and Chamber Singers are presenting a concert on Saturday, May 4 at 7:30pm in St. Paul's United Methodist Church. We hear from Music Director and Conductor Gerald Wolfe about the program, which consists of Brahms' Schicksalslied and Zoltan Kodaly's rarely-performed Te Deum, with the concert filled out with some part-songs by Brahms.