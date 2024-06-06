A single man explores the pros and cons of marriage in the musical "Company"

SRO Productions presents the Stephen Sondheim/George Furth musical Company in six performances in the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage in Johnson City. We hear from Andrew Mextorf, who plays Bobby, and Anna Tagliaferro who plays Amy. The play really doesn't have a plot, but Andrew explains how the interconnected vignettes seem to be taking place in Bobby's head, while Anna talks about learning one of most challenging songs in all of musical theatre.