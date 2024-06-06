© 2024 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A single man explores the pros and cons of marriage in the musical "Company"

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published June 6, 2024 at 10:34 AM EDT
Photo credit: SRO Productions

SRO Productions presents the Stephen Sondheim/George Furth musical Company in six performances in the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage in Johnson City. We hear from Andrew Mextorf, who plays Bobby, and Anna Tagliaferro who plays Amy. The play really doesn't have a plot, but Andrew explains how the interconnected vignettes seem to be taking place in Bobby's head, while Anna talks about learning one of most challenging songs in all of musical theatre.
Arts
Bill Snyder
See stories by Bill Snyder