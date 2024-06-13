© 2024 WSKG

A famous painting comes to life

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published June 13, 2024 at 10:49 AM EDT
Photo credit: Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

Ti-Ahwaga Community Players present the Stephen Sondheim/James Lapine musical Sunday in the Park with George, opening June 14 and running through the 30 in the Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Centre, 42 Delphine Street in Owego. We hear from Music Director Chris Vanderwerker about "putting it together", considering that it is a challenging show, both musically and technically, and how the score mirrors in music, the pointillistic painting style of the main character, Georges Seurat.
Arts
Bill Snyder
