A famous painting comes to life

Ti-Ahwaga Community Players present the Stephen Sondheim/James Lapine musical Sunday in the Park with George, opening June 14 and running through the 30 in the Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Centre, 42 Delphine Street in Owego. We hear from Music Director Chris Vanderwerker about "putting it together", considering that it is a challenging show, both musically and technically, and how the score mirrors in music, the pointillistic painting style of the main character, Georges Seurat.