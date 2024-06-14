© 2024 WSKG

The Friends of Music of Stamford welcome Pegasus: the Orchestra

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published June 14, 2024 at 10:09 AM EDT
Photo credit: Friends of Music

The Friends of Music of Stamford, NY welcome the Pegasus Orchestra for a performance on Sunday, June 16 at 3pm in the First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main Street in Stamford. Music Director Karen Hakobyan leads the orchestra from the harpsichord and joins us to talk about the program. He says that the orchestra has finished its concert season and visits Stamford as a sort of "dessert".

Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata in D Major
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in G Major
Brandenburg Concerti No. 4 and No. 5
Eiko Kano, violin
Shelby, Yamin, violin
Kaori Fujii, flute.
Bill Snyder
