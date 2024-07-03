The Honest Brook Music Festival is back

The Honest Brook Music Festivalopens its 2024 season on Saturday, July 13 at 4pm with a performance by the Ulysses Quartet, with subsequent performances on July 20, August 4, and August 11. We hear from Artistic Director Michael Cannon about the season and the story of how a dilapidated barn was transformed into a concert hall with beautiful acoustics.

2024 SUMMER SERIES

All concerts start at 4pm

Saturday July 13 @ 4pm

Ulysses Quartet

Saturday July 20 @ 4pm

James Baik, cello and Albert Cano Smit, piano

Sunday August 4 @ 4pm

The Champlain Trio

Sunday August 11 @ 4pm

Nathan Lee, piano