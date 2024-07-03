The Honest Brook Music Festival is back
The Honest Brook Music Festivalopens its 2024 season on Saturday, July 13 at 4pm with a performance by the Ulysses Quartet, with subsequent performances on July 20, August 4, and August 11. We hear from Artistic Director Michael Cannon about the season and the story of how a dilapidated barn was transformed into a concert hall with beautiful acoustics.
All concerts start at 4pm
Saturday July 13 @ 4pm
Ulysses Quartet
Saturday July 20 @ 4pm
James Baik, cello and Albert Cano Smit, piano
Sunday August 4 @ 4pm
The Champlain Trio
Sunday August 11 @ 4pm
Nathan Lee, piano