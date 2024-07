The Ithaca Shakespeare Companyis presenting Shakespeare's All's Well That Ends Well in the upper park at Robert H. Treman State Park, just south of Ithaca. Beth Harris joins us. She is the Assistant Director and is also playing the plum role of the Countess. She talks about the play that was originally published as a comedy, but has more recently been called a "problem play" and the rich and complicated characters that populate it.