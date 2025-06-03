'Risking patient lives'—Southern Tier hospitals brace for looming Medicaid cuts

The U.S. House of Representatives passed President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful” bill last month, which calls for billions of dollars in cuts to Medicaid.

If the cuts go through, healthcare systems in the Southern Tier would be at risk of shuttering and residents could struggle to access care.

The nonpartisan Center for Budget and Policy Priorities says the president’s budget bill contains “$800 billion in cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act marketplaces over ten years.”

Peggy Clarkson works in the emergency department at Guthrie’s Corning Hospital and chairs the 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East union. She said that low-income families, children, homeless and mental health patients are all at-risk with any cuts to coverage.

“Every time dollars are slashed from Medicaid, you are risking patient lives and you are risking the potential of another rural community hospital closing,” said Clarkson.

Clarkson did not speak to WSKG on behalf of The Guthrie Clinic health system.

Health care staffing could also face reductions.

“That is our biggest fear, because we're already at a strain for being able to have all the nurses and other staff members that provide ancillary care,” Clarkson said. “Our respiratory therapists, our people that work in radiology, the care partners on the floor and housekeepers that keep our facility clean, and our dietary department that provides nourishment for our patients, all these things are impacted when Medicaid is reduced.”

The 1199SEIU recently negotiated a new 3-year labor contract with Corning Hospital for 450 staffers who are represented by the union.

Corning Hospital is a level three trauma center as well as a stroke center. These designations and services could be affected by any loss to funding resources.

Republicans in the House passed the bill on May 22 by one vote—215-214. Two Republicans voted against the bill: Warren Davidson (R-OH) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) because cuts did not go far enough.

Southern Tier Republican, Nick Langworthy, who represents New York’s 23rd congressional district, voted in favor of the bill.

There are seven safety net hospitals in Langworthy’s district, including Arnot Ogden Hospital in Chemung County, Schuyler Hospital in Schuyler County and St. James Hospital in Steuben County.

A safety net hospital provides a majority of its care to low-income or uninsured patients and may also be a Critical Access Hospital or Sole Community Hospital.

The other hospitals are Cuba Memorial and Jones Memorial in Allegany County, Brooks Memorial in Chautauqua County and Olean General in Cattaraugus County.

Clarkson and other members of 1199SEIU called on Langworthy to stop the passage of the bill—writing letters and even traveling to Washington, D.C. Union officials said they were unsuccessful in meeting directly with the congressman.

“The ones that really irritate me about not understanding are our government officials,” said Clarkson. “They live in upstate New York. They are in the areas of these small community hospitals, and they are totally blind to the situation.”

Langworthy’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

WSKG reached out to two major health systems in the Southern Tier: The Guthrie Clinic and newly formed Centralus Health, which combined the Cayuga Health and Arnot Health systems earlier this year.

”Rural hospitals operate on thin to negative margins, so any cuts to Medicaid funding may exacerbate financial difficulties and make it harder to cover operating expenses to care for our communities,” said Melissa Tourtellotte, Chief Marketing Officer for Centralus Health.

According to the state comptroller’s office, Centralus Health’s Medicaid enrollment ranges from 16-36% per county in its coverage areas.

In a statement to WSKG, The Guthrie Clinic said: "The Guthrie Clinic has a long legacy of providing high-quality care to every patient, every time, regardless of their ability to pay. In fiscal year 2024, Guthrie provided more than $132 million in charity care, including financial assistance, unreimbursed services and investments to promote healthier communities.

The Guthrie Clinic added: "While it is too soon to understand the impact of proposed cuts to Medicaid, any changes that reduce our patients' ability to access or pay for necessary care could negatively affect their health outcomes and the overall well-being of our communities. Guthrie remains committed to providing care to every patient where and when they need it."

The Senate is expected to vote on the budget bill the first week in July.

The Guthrie Clinic is a WSKG underwriter.