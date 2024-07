The Friends of Music of Stamford, NY welcome the Olivia Chindamo Trio for a concert on Sunday, July 21 at 3 pm in the First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main Street in Stamford. Vocalist Olivia Chindamo and saxophonist Evan Harris join us to talk about how the trio formed while they were studying at Juilliard, and about how much traveling they do. Olivia also tells us how she keeps her voice in shape.