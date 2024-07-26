© 2024 WSKG

The varied cultures of Mexico are presented in dance

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published July 26, 2024 at 9:36 AM EDT
Photo credit: Calpulli Mexican Dance Company via Franklin Stage Company

The Franklin Stage Company welcomes the Calpulli Mexican Dance Company for three performances, Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27 at 7:30 and Sunday, July 28 at 5pm in Chapel Hall in Franklin. We hear from Artistic Director Grisel Pren Monje about the founding of the company and why they chose the word "calpulli", a historic word with impact on the entire history of Mexico, and the stories that they present with dance and music that also span the centuries. She also tells us about the company's strong educational outreach.
