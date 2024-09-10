© 2024 WSKG

The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra opens its new season with a new Music Director

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published September 10, 2024 at 1:55 PM EDT
Photo credit: Billy Ray Hunter via CCO

The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra opens its season with a concert called "Overture". The new Music Director, Guillaume Pirard joins us to talk about the wide range of music included in the program, including music by Ljubica Maric, Osvaldo Golijov, Franz Joseph Haydn, and Maurice Ravel.

Billy Ray Hunter, Trumpet

Guillaume Pirard, Conductor

  • Osvaldo GOLIJOV: Tenebrae 
  • Ljubica MARIĆ: Ostinato super Thema Octoicha
  • J. HAYDN:  Trumpet Concerto
  • M. RAVEL:  Mother Goose (Full Ballet)
Bill Snyder
