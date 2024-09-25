The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra opens its season with a program called "Restless Oceans" on Saturday, September 28 at 7:30 in the Broome County Forum in downtown Binghamton. Music Director Daniel Hege talks about the opening work by Anna Clyne "Restless Oceans" and the story behind its composition, the Horn Concerto No.1 by Richard Strauss, with soloist Alex Shuhan, and Beethoven's Symphony No.6 in F, the "Pastoral" symphony.

There will also be a pre-concert talk at 6:30 in the Recital Hall. As always, student 17 and under get free admission.