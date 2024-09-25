© 2024 WSKG

The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra opens its season

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published September 25, 2024 at 10:35 AM EDT
Photo credit: Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra

The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra opens its season with a program called "Restless Oceans" on Saturday, September 28 at 7:30 in the Broome County Forum in downtown Binghamton. Music Director Daniel Hege talks about the opening work by Anna Clyne "Restless Oceans" and the story behind its composition, the Horn Concerto No.1 by Richard Strauss, with soloist Alex Shuhan, and Beethoven's Symphony No.6 in F, the "Pastoral" symphony.

There will also be a pre-concert talk at 6:30 in the Recital Hall. As always, student 17 and under get free admission.
Bill Snyder
