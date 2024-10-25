© 2024 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The AGO welcomes a Young Artist to perform in Binghamton

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published October 25, 2024 at 1:59 PM EDT
Photo credit: Amr Assaid via Anne Spink

The Binghamton Chapter of the American Guild of Organists presents a recital by Young Artist Anne Spink in United Presbyterian Church, 42 Chenango Street in Binghamton on Saturday, November 2 at 2pm. She joins us to talk about the wide-ranging program, and about the path that led her from the Willamette Valley in Oregon, through Helsinki, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and finally to Syracuse, where she is pursuing
her M.Mus. in organ performance. As a special treat, she has added a piece by composer Dan Locklair, who was once the organist at what was then First Presbyterian Church.

Arts
Bill Snyder
See stories by Bill Snyder