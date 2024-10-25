The AGO welcomes a Young Artist to perform in Binghamton

The Binghamton Chapter of the American Guild of Organists presents a recital by Young Artist Anne Spink in United Presbyterian Church, 42 Chenango Street in Binghamton on Saturday, November 2 at 2pm. She joins us to talk about the wide-ranging program, and about the path that led her from the Willamette Valley in Oregon, through Helsinki, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and finally to Syracuse, where she is pursuing

her M.Mus. in organ performance. As a special treat, she has added a piece by composer Dan Locklair, who was once the organist at what was then First Presbyterian Church.

