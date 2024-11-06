© 2024 WSKG

The Danish String Quartet performs at Cornell

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published November 6, 2024 at 2:16 PM EST
Photo credit: Danish String Quartet

They are often guests on Performance Today and now the Danish String Quartet will be performing as part of the Cornell Concert Series on Thursday, November 14 at 7:30 in Bailey Hall on the Cornell Campus. Violinist Frederik Øland takes time from a reception after a concert in Copenhagen to talk about the program of music by Caroline Shaw, Franz Joseph Haydn, and Dmitri Shostakovich they will playing at Cornell. He also talks about their own arrangements of folk tunes, and their long association after meeting at a music camp when they were teenagers.
Arts
Bill Snyder
