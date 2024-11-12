© 2024 WSKG

"Peter and the Wolf" for wind players

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published November 12, 2024 at 11:50 AM EST
Photo credit: Frisson Winds via Corning Civic Music

The Corning-Painted Post Civic Music Association welcomes the Frisson Winds for a program featuring a wind version of Sergei Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf and other works on Saturday, November 16 at 7:30pm in the Auditorium of the Corning Museum of Glass. Artistic Director and oboist Tom Gallant talks about the flexible membership of the ensemble, and how wide the repertoire is for wind ensembles. He also tell the story of how he unexpectedly started playing oboe, much to his family's surprise.

Arts
Bill Snyder
