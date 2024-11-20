The Cantata Singers of Elmira celebrate the season

As the days grow shorter, the Cantata Singers are illuminating the darkness with a concert called "Light in Winter" on Saturday, December 7 at 3pm in Grace Episcopal Church, 375 West Church Street in Elmira. Music Director Will Wickham joins us to talk about the program, which includes a choral work that he was commissioned to compose as a memorial. He also teaches us how to pronounce the name of Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo, whose music appears more and more often on choral programs.