© 2024 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Cantata Singers of Elmira celebrate the season

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published November 20, 2024 at 2:19 PM EST
Photo credit: Cantata Singers

As the days grow shorter, the Cantata Singers are illuminating the darkness with a concert called "Light in Winter" on Saturday, December 7 at 3pm in Grace Episcopal Church, 375 West Church Street in Elmira. Music Director Will Wickham joins us to talk about the program, which includes a choral work that he was commissioned to compose as a memorial. He also teaches us how to pronounce the name of Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo, whose music appears more and more often on choral programs.

Arts
Bill Snyder
See stories by Bill Snyder