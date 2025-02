The Binghamton Community Orchestra welcomes pianist Motti Fang-Bentov as soloist in Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No.2 in their concert on Sunday, February 23 at 3pm in the Maine-Endwell Middle School. He joins us to talk about (and play a little of) the featured work. Music Director Evan Meccarello also joins us to talk about the rest of the program, which features music by Emily Mayer, Benjamin Britten, and Carlos Simon.