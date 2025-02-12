© 2025 WSKG

Pianist Jonathan Biss brings music of Schubert to Cornell

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published February 12, 2025 at 2:10 PM EST
Photo credit: Luis Luque via Cornell Concert Series

The Cornell Concert Series welcomes pianist Jonathan Biss for a concert of music by Franz Schubert and Tyson Davis on Friday, February 21 at 7:30pm in Bailey Hall. He is a frequent guest on Performance Today and he joins us to talk about how, lacking performances during the COVID shut-down, he found time to explore the depths of Schubert's last two sonatas, and about commissioning a new work from the then-23-year-old Davis. He also talks about his outreach to performers dealing with anxiety issues.

Arts
