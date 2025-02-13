© 2025 WSKG

The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra invites listeners to a "Flight of Fancy"

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published February 13, 2025 at 2:07 PM EST
Photo credit: Lara St. John via Cayuga Chamber Orchestra

Ford Hall on the Ithaca College campus will be filled with the songs of birds as Music Director Guillaume Pirard leads the Cayuga Chamber Orchestra in a concert called "Flight of Fancy" on Saturday, February 22 at 7:30. He joins us to talk about the concert with features Franz Joseph Haydn's Symphony No.83 in g minor, "The Hen", Ralph Vaughan Williams' romance for violin and orchestra "The Lark Ascending" with violin soloist Christina Bouey,"Solace" by the late Canadian composer Jocelyn Morlock, and Einojuhani Rautavaara's concerto for birds and orchestra, "Cantus Arcticus".
Arts
Bill Snyder
