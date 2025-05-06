The Binghamton Community Orchestra performs music for dancing

The Binghamton Community Orchestra performs "Dances: Dreamy and Diabolic" on Saturday, May 10 at 7pm, with a pre-concert chat at 6:15. We hear from Music Director Evan Meccarello about the program with starts on the dreamy side with music by American composer Mabel Daniels, followed by music by Ottorino Respighi, Dmitri Shostakovich, Camille Saint-Saens, and Bela Bartok. The orchestra is joined by choreographer Maya June Dwyer and some of her dancers.