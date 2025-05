Three Central New York ensembles join forces for a large scale concert, "Grant Us Peace: Dona Nobis Pacem". Sean Linfors, the Music Director of both the Syracuse Chorale and the Cayuga Vocal Ensemble, and Erik Kibelsbeck, Music Director of the Onondaga Civic Symphony Orchestra, join us to talk about this collaborative concert featuring "Dona Nobis Pacem" by Ralph Vaughan Williams and selections from the Requiem in c minor by Luigi Cherubini.