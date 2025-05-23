"Glory and Light" are on display with the Downtown Singers

"Glory and Light" is the title of the Spring Concert by the Downtown Singers on Saturday, June 7 @ 7pm in Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, 308 Main Street in Johnson City. Music Director Robert Manners joins us to talk about the program which features Antonio Vivaldi's famous "Gloria" and well as recent music by Elaine Hagenberg, "Illuminare" which features ancient texts set to lush harmonies, as well as Two Psalms by Gustav Holst.