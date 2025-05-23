© 2025 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"Glory and Light" are on display with the Downtown Singers

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published May 23, 2025 at 2:02 PM EDT
Phot credit: William & Patricia O'Connell via Downtown Singers

"Glory and Light" is the title of the Spring Concert by the Downtown Singers on Saturday, June 7 @ 7pm in Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, 308 Main Street in Johnson City. Music Director Robert Manners joins us to talk about the program which features Antonio Vivaldi's famous "Gloria" and well as recent music by Elaine Hagenberg, "Illuminare" which features ancient texts set to lush harmonies, as well as Two Psalms by Gustav Holst.

Arts
Bill Snyder
See stories by Bill Snyder