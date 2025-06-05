A true story is transformed into a musical

The phrase “arteriovenous malformation” doesn’t exactly sound like the stuff of musical theater—but for composer and lyricist William Finn, it was life or death. After surviving that very condition, he turned the experience into A New Brain—a moving and often hilarious musical about the healing power of art.

SRO Productions presents A New Brain from June 13 through 22 at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage, 45 Willow Street in Johnson City. The show is directed by Doug Harrington, with music direction by Chris Van Derwerker.

Cast members Jenn Perkins and Samantha Gurn join us to talk about this wildly inventive show that moves between reality and fantasy, between medical crisis and musical comedy.