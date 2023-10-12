'Vanishing Point' dives into the decades-old mystery of a missing B-25 bomber

In February 1944, a B-25 Liberator took off from an airfield in Westover, Massachusetts on a routine training flight. It never returned.

In Tom Wilber's latest book, Vanishing Point, he unravels the night the bomber known as "Getaway Gertie" went missing, and traces what is known of the eight men whose lives were lost. Today, the wreckage of plane is believed to be in Lake Ontario, and recent advancements in technology may mean that the plane is located one day soon. But that opens up its own set of complications, around what is owed to missing soldiers, whether or not wreckages like this are considered sacred ground, and ultimately, what say do the families of the deceased have?

About the author: Tom Wilber's career spans more than twenty-five years as a reporter with Gannett's USA Today newspaper network in Upstate New York. He's the author of two books, including Vanishing Point, and Under the Surface: Fracking, Fortunes, and the Fate of the Marcellus Shale.

