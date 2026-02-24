Lawmakers and community groups push for new laws to limit local cooperation with ICE

Supporters from over a dozen organizations rallied in Binghamton, Albany and Westchester County last week to call for the passage of two bills that would ban any local cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). New York Gov. Kathy Hochul made similar proposals in her State of the State address in January.

The two bills are called New York for All and Dignity not Detention. They include provisions to require judicial warrants for any immigration arrests, prohibit local law enforcement from entering into 287(g) agreements with ICE, and ban sharing information about inmates.

State Senator Lea Webb was among those who spoke in Binghamton. The Democrat represents the 52nd Senate district, which covers Tompkins, Cortland and part of Broome counties.

“These policy measures are really designed to provide transparency, dignity, consistency, to really set a standard for what we all need and that is we have to protect our civil rights,” Webb said.

Webb said it will take more than legislation to make people targeted by ICE feel safe in their communities again.

“It is imperative that we have conversations to change the mindset and the hearts of all of us to make sure that we don’t lose our sense of humanity driven by fear.”

Binghamton City Council member Rebecca Rathmell, and State Assemblyperson Donna Lupardo also attended the Binghamton event.

In December, the Binghamton City Council passed a law that would prohibit any city resources or personnel from being used for immigration enforcement activities.