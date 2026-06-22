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Republicans candidates vie for NY-19 nomination

WSKG | By Aurora Berry
Published June 22, 2026 at 4:46 PM EDT
Voters cast ballots in school district elections across New York on Tuesday.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo
/
WSKG News
Primary elections are tomorrow.

Two Republicans are hoping to secure their party’s nomination for New York’s 19th Congressional District (NY-19).

The district spans from Tompkins to Rensselaer County and includes the cities of Binghamton, Oneonta, and Ithaca.

Peter Oberacker is a New York State Senator who represents Delaware, Schoharie, Sullivan and Otsego counties as well as parts of Broome, Chenango and Ulster counties.

Alexander Portelli owns a timber farm in Otsego County.

The two are facing off to challenge incumbent Democrat Josh Riley, who has no primary challengers.

Riley narrowly secured the seat from the Republican incumbent, Marc Molinaro in 2024. That year Politico reported that the House race was the most expensive in the country.

Election day is June 23.
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Aurora Berry
See stories by Aurora Berry