Republicans candidates vie for NY-19 nomination

Two Republicans are hoping to secure their party’s nomination for New York’s 19th Congressional District (NY-19).

The district spans from Tompkins to Rensselaer County and includes the cities of Binghamton, Oneonta, and Ithaca.

Peter Oberacker is a New York State Senator who represents Delaware, Schoharie, Sullivan and Otsego counties as well as parts of Broome, Chenango and Ulster counties.

Alexander Portelli owns a timber farm in Otsego County.

The two are facing off to challenge incumbent Democrat Josh Riley, who has no primary challengers.

Riley narrowly secured the seat from the Republican incumbent, Marc Molinaro in 2024. That year Politico reported that the House race was the most expensive in the country.