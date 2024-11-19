© 2024 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stay up to date on the full holiday listings of series, specials, and programs across all of WSKG.

WSKG HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING

WSKG TV WSKG CLASSICAL
WSKG TV

Holiday Programming on WSKG TV

Tuesday, November 19, 2024

  • 10:00 AM - Sesame Street: The Nutcracker: Starring Elmo & Tango
  • 5:00 PM - America's Test Kitchen - Holiday Cocktail Party

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

  • 6:30 AM - Arthur Thanksgiving

Thursday, November 21, 2024

  • 6:00 AM - Arthur Thanksgiving
  • 9:30 AM - Arthur Thanksgiving

Friday, November 22, 2024

  • 7:30 AM - Arthur Thanksgiving

Saturday, November 23, 2024

  • 7:00 PM - Lawrence Welk Show - Thanksgiving (Norma Zimmer)

Monday, November 25, 2024

  • 6:30 AM - Arthur Thanksgiving

Tuesday, November 26, 2024

  • 6:00 AM - Arthur Thanksgiving
  • 1:00 PM - Arthur Thanksgiving

Wednesday, November 27, 2024

  • 6:30 AM - Arthur - Francine's Pilfered Paper/Buster Gets Real
  • 10:30 AM - Arthur Thanksgiving

Thursday, November 28, 2024

  • 6:30 AM - Arthur Thanksgiving
  • 9:30 PM - Mary Berry's Highland Christmas

Friday, November 29, 2024

  • 12:00 AM - Rick Steves European Christmas
  • 3:30 AM - Mary Berry's Highland Christmas
  • 6:00 AM - Arthur Thanksgiving

Saturday, November 30, 2024

  • 11:00 AM - Mannheim Steamroller 30/40 Live
  • 2:00 PM - Nutcracker and the Mouse King

Sunday, December 1, 2024

  • 10:30 AM - Mary Berry's Highland Christmas
  • 3:00 PM - Rick Steves European Christmas

Monday, December 2, 2024

  • 4:30 AM - Mary Berry's Highland Christmas
  • 7:30 AM - Alma's Way - No Sleep 'Til New Year's/Nurse Alma
  • 8:00 AM - Lyla in the Loop - Happy New Year, Lyla!/Everett's Summer Sale
  • 11:00 AM - Donkey Hodie - A Donkey Hodie New Year

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

  • 7:00 AM - Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

  • 12:30 PM - Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas!

Thursday, December 5, 2024

  • 7:30 AM - Alma's Way - No Sleep 'Til New Year's/Nurse Alma
  • 8:00 AM - Lyla in the Loop - Happy New Year, Lyla!/Everett's Summer Sale
  • 11:00 AM - Donkey Hodie - A Donkey Hodie New Year

Friday, December 6, 2024

  • 4:30 AM - Nutcracker and the Mouse King
  • 6:30 AM - Arthur's Perfect Christmas
  • 8:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - Chloe Solan and Alyssa Crosby, Meredith Bocek, and Melanie Valencia

Saturday, December 7, 2024

  • 4:00 AM - Rick Steves European Christmas
  • 1:30 PM - Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas

Sunday, December 8, 2024

  • 11:30 PM - Mannheim Steamroller 30/40 Live

Monday, December 9, 2024

  • 4:30 AM - Mannheim Steamroller 30/40 Live
  • 9:00 AM - Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood - Snowflake Day!
  • 12:00 PM - Peg + Cat + Holidays
  • 9:00 PM - Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas

Tuesday, December 10, 2024

  • 4:00 AM - Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas
  • 9:30 AM - Rosie's Rules - Rosie's Christmas in Mexico
  • 10:30 AM - Nature Cat: A Nature Carol

Wednesday, December 11, 2024

  • 6:00 AM - Odd Squad - Reindeer Games
  • 11:30 AM - Pinkalicious & Peterrific - Gingerbread House/Christmas Tree Trouble
  • 1:00 PM - Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas

Thursday, December 12, 2024

  • 7:58 PM - Are You Being Served? - Christmas 1975: Christmas Crackers
  • 8:57 PM - Christmas Carole
  • 10:03 PM - Debbie Gibson Holiday: A Soundcheck Special
  • 10:33 PM - America's Forests with Chuck Leavell: U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

Friday, December 13, 2024

  • 6:00 AM - Let's Go Luna!: Luna's Christmas Around the World
  • 7:30 AM - Alma's Way - Alma's Nochebuena/Three Kings Day Do-Over
  • 11:00 AM - Arthur's Perfect Christmas
  • 8:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - Empire Saxophone Quartet and Valley Harmony

Saturday, December 14, 2024

  • 4:00 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - Empire Saxophone Quartet and Valley Harmony
  • 4:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - Devinne Meyers | Parlor City Flute | Binghamton University Harpur Chorale (Season 12 Re-edit)
  • 6:30 PM - Let's Polka! (WSKG) - John Steven's Doubleshot Part 1 - Holiday

Sunday, December 15, 2024

  • 1:00 PM - Anthony Williams' Urban Nutcracker
  • 2:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - Empire Saxophone Quartet and Valley Harmony

Monday, December 16, 2024

  • 6:30 AM - Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas!
  • 9:00 PM - George Perris - The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Tuesday, December 17, 2024

  • 7:30 AM - Alma's Way - No Sleep 'Til New Year's/Nurse Alma
  • 10:30 AM - Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas
  • 8:00 PM - Joy - Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir
  • 9:30 PM - Too Hot to Handel - The Gospel Messiah

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

  • 1:00 AM - Joy - Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir
  • 2:30 AM - Too Hot to Handel - The Gospel Messiah
  • 7:30 AM - Peg + Cat + Holidays
  • 11:00 AM - Donkey Hodie - A Donkey Hodie New Year

Thursday, December 19, 2024

  • 6:00 AM - Odd Squad - Reindeer Games
  • 7:30 AM - Alma's Way - Alma's Nochebuena/Three Kings Day Do-Over
  • 8:00 AM - Lyla in the Loop - Happy New Year, Lyla!/Everett's Summer Sale
  • 9:00 AM - Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood - Daniel's Winter Adventure/Neighborhood Nutcracker
  • 9:30 AM - Rosie's Rules - Rosie's Christmas in Mexico
  • 12:30 PM - Nature Cat: A Nature Carol
  • 8:00 PM - Are You Being Served? - Christmas 1976: The Father Christmas Affair
  • 9:00 PM - Christmas at Westminster: An Evening of Readings and Carols
  • 10:00 PM - Holiday Handbells: The Raleigh Ringers

Friday, December 20, 2024

  • 9:00 AM - Arthur's Perfect Christmas
  • 11:30 AM - Pinkalicious & Peterrific - Gingerbread House/Christmas Tree Trouble
  • 8:27 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - NEW - Holiday - Pat Kane
  • 8:57 PM - Christmas Carole
  • 10:02 PM - Debbie Gibson Holiday: A Soundcheck Special
  • 10:29 PM - Real Bedford Falls: It's a Wonderful Life

Saturday, December 21, 2024

  • 4:00 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - NEW - Holiday - Pat Kane
  • 4:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - Celtic Charm | Kaskeset | Endwell Community Chorus (Season 12 Re-edit)
  • 6:30 PM - Let's Polka! (WSKG) - John Steven's Doubleshot Part 2 - Holiday
  • 7:00 PM - Lawrence Welk Show - Christmas (Sandi Griffiths)

Sunday, December 22, 2024

  • 7:00 AM - Rosie's Rules - Rosie's Christmas in Mexico
  • 1:00 PM - Joy - Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir
  • 2:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - NEW - Holiday - Pat Kane

Monday, December 23, 2024

  • 6:00 AM - Odd Squad - Reindeer Games
  • 7:30 AM - Alma's Way - Alma's Nochebuena/Three Kings Day Do-Over
  • 9:00 AM - Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood - Snowflake Day!
  • 9:30 AM - Rosie's Rules - Rosie's Christmas in Mexico
  • 9:00 PM - Mary Berry's Highland Christmas
  • 10:00 PM - Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas

Tuesday, December 24, 2024

  • 2:00 AM - Mary Berry's Highland Christmas
  • 7:00 AM - Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas
  • 9:00 AM - Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas!
  • 10:30 AM - Peg + Cat + Holidays
  • 11:30 AM - Pinkalicious & Peterrific - Gingerbread House/Christmas Tree Trouble
  • 12:00 PM - Let's Go Luna!: Luna's Christmas Around the World
  • 1:00 PM - Arthur's Perfect Christmas
  • 2:57 PM - Call the Midwife Holiday Special
  • 4:28 PM - Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2021
  • 8:00 PM - Too Hot to Handel - The Gospel Messiah
  • 9:30 PM - Joy - Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Wednesday, December 25, 2024

  • 1:00 AM - Too Hot to Handel - The Gospel Messiah
  • 2:30 AM - Joy - Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir
  • 4:00 AM - Mary Berry's Highland Christmas
  • 6:00 AM - Odd Squad - Reindeer Games
  • 6:30 AM - Arthur's Perfect Christmas
  • 7:30 AM - Alma's Way - Alma's Nochebuena/Three Kings Day Do-Over
  • 8:00 AM - Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas
  • 9:00 AM - Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood - Daniel's Winter Adventure/Neighborhood Nutcracker
  • 9:30 AM - Rosie's Rules - Rosie's Christmas in Mexico
  • 10:00 AM - Sesame Street - Shabbat Shalom!
  • 10:30 AM - Let's Go Luna!: Luna's Christmas Around the World
  • 11:30 AM - Pinkalicious & Peterrific - Gingerbread House/Christmas Tree Trouble
  • 12:00 PM - Nature Cat: A Nature Carol
  • 1:00 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - Chloe Solan and Alyssa Crosby, Meredith Bocek, and Melanie Valencia
  • 1:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - NEW - Holiday - Pat Kane
  • 2:00 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - Devinne Meyers | Parlor City Flute | Binghamton University Harpur Chorale (Season 12 Re-edit)
  • 2:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - Ithaca Gay Men's Choir | Johnson City Sophisticats and Dramatic Paws | Binghamton University Treble Chorus (Season 12 Re-edit)
  • 3:00 PM - Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2022
  • 4:30 PM - Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2023
  • 8:00 PM - Call the Midwife 2024
  • 10:00 PM - Mary Berry's Highland Christmas

Thursday, December 26, 2024

  • 1:00 AM - Call the Midwife 2024
  • 3:00 AM - Mary Berry's Highland Christmas
  • 6:30 AM - Arthur - Arthur's First Sleepover/Arthur's New Year's Eve
  • 7:59 PM - Are You Being Served? - Christmas 1979: The Punch and Judy Affair
  • 9:00 PM - Call the Midwife 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024

  • 7:30 AM - Alma's Way - No Sleep 'Til New Year's/Nurse Alma
  • 8:00 AM - Lyla in the Loop - Happy New Year, Lyla!/Everett's Summer Sale
  • 10:30 AM - Work It Out Wombats! - The Treeborhood Parranda/Happy New Acorn Year!
  • 11:00 AM - Donkey Hodie - A Donkey Hodie New Year
  • 8:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - NEW - Holiday - Gail Houston - Kwanza
  • 9:00 PM - Cultural Expressions: Kwanzaa
  • 10:00 PM - Karamu: Feast for the 7th Day
  • 10:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - NEW - Holiday - Gail Houston - Kwanza

Saturday, December 28, 2024

  • 4:00 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - Chloe Solan and Alyssa Crosby, Meredith Bocek, and Melanie Valencia
  • 4:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - The Harpur Studio Jazz Band, London McDaniels Trio
  • 6:30 PM - Let's Polka! (WSKG) - John Steven's Doubleshot Part 3 - Holiday

Sunday, December 29, 2024

  • 12:00 AM - Celebrate & Sing! Glory to the Newborn King!
  • 1:00 AM - Call the Midwife 2024
  • 7:30 AM - Lyla in the Loop - Happy New Year, Lyla!/Everett's Summer Sale
  • 1:00 PM - Too Hot to Handel - The Gospel Messiah
  • 2:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - Chloe Solan and Alyssa Crosby, Meredith Bocek, and Melanie Valencia

Monday, December 30, 2024

  • 9:29 PM - Real Bedford Falls: It's a Wonderful Life

Tuesday, December 31, 2024

  • 6:30 AM - Arthur - Arthur's First Sleepover/Arthur's New Year's Eve
  • 7:30 AM - Alma's Way - No Sleep 'Til New Year's/Nurse Alma
  • 8:00 AM - Lyla in the Loop - Happy New Year, Lyla!/Everett's Summer Sale
  • 10:30 AM - Work It Out Wombats! - The Treeborhood Parranda/Happy New Acorn Year!
  • 11:00 AM - Donkey Hodie - A Donkey Hodie New Year
  • 8:00 PM - Next at the Kennedy Center - Sara Bareilles: New Year's Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra & Friends
  • 9:30 PM - Next at the Kennedy Center - Sara Bareilles: New Year's Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra & Friends

Wednesday, January 1, 2025

  • 1:00 AM - Next at the Kennedy Center - Sara Bareilles: New Year's Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra & Friends
  • 6:30 AM - Arthur - Arthur's First Sleepover/Arthur's New Year's Eve
  • 10:30 AM - Work It Out Wombats! - The Treeborhood Parranda/Happy New Acorn Year!
  • 8:00 PM - Great Performances - From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2025
  • 9:30 PM - Great Performances - From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2025
WSKG CLASSICAL

Holiday Programming on WSKG Classical Radio

Thursday, November 28, 2024

  • 12:00 PM - "Horn of Plenty" - A Feast of Music for Thanksgiving
  • 6:00 PM - "Horn of Plenty" - A Feast of Music for Thanksgiving

Saturday, December 21, 2024

  • 10:00 AM - St. Olaf Christmas Festival: Celebrating 150 Years of St. Olaf College

Tuesday, December 24, 2024

  • 10:00 AM - The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
  • 11:00 PM - The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Wednesday, December 25, 2024

  • 10:00 AM - A Chanticleer Christmas
  • 11:00 AM - Welcome Christmas
  • 12:00 PM - A Handel & Haydn Society Christmas
  • 4:00 PM - Christmas with the King’s Singers
  • 5:00 PM - Christmas with Madrigalia
  • 6:00 PM - Musical Gifts: Joshua Bell and Friends
  • 9:00 PM - Canadian Brass: Christmas Time Is Here

Thursday, December 26, 2024

  • 6:00 PM - Hanukkah Lights

Friday, December 27, 2024

  • 6:00 PM - A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago A Capella

Tuesday, December 31, 2024

  • 8:00 PM - Toast of the Nation

Wednesday, January 1, 2025

  • 11:00 AM - New Year’s Day from Vienna