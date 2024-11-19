WSKG HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING
Holiday Programming on WSKG TV
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
- 10:00 AM - Sesame Street: The Nutcracker: Starring Elmo & Tango
- 5:00 PM - America's Test Kitchen - Holiday Cocktail Party
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- 6:30 AM - Arthur Thanksgiving
Thursday, November 21, 2024
- 6:00 AM - Arthur Thanksgiving
- 9:30 AM - Arthur Thanksgiving
Friday, November 22, 2024
- 7:30 AM - Arthur Thanksgiving
Saturday, November 23, 2024
- 7:00 PM - Lawrence Welk Show - Thanksgiving (Norma Zimmer)
Monday, November 25, 2024
- 6:30 AM - Arthur Thanksgiving
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
- 6:00 AM - Arthur Thanksgiving
- 1:00 PM - Arthur Thanksgiving
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
- 6:30 AM - Arthur - Francine's Pilfered Paper/Buster Gets Real
- 10:30 AM - Arthur Thanksgiving
Thursday, November 28, 2024
- 6:30 AM - Arthur Thanksgiving
- 9:30 PM - Mary Berry's Highland Christmas
Friday, November 29, 2024
- 12:00 AM - Rick Steves European Christmas
- 3:30 AM - Mary Berry's Highland Christmas
- 6:00 AM - Arthur Thanksgiving
Saturday, November 30, 2024
- 11:00 AM - Mannheim Steamroller 30/40 Live
- 2:00 PM - Nutcracker and the Mouse King
Sunday, December 1, 2024
- 10:30 AM - Mary Berry's Highland Christmas
- 3:00 PM - Rick Steves European Christmas
Monday, December 2, 2024
- 4:30 AM - Mary Berry's Highland Christmas
- 7:30 AM - Alma's Way - No Sleep 'Til New Year's/Nurse Alma
- 8:00 AM - Lyla in the Loop - Happy New Year, Lyla!/Everett's Summer Sale
- 11:00 AM - Donkey Hodie - A Donkey Hodie New Year
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
- 7:00 AM - Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- 12:30 PM - Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas!
Thursday, December 5, 2024
- 7:30 AM - Alma's Way - No Sleep 'Til New Year's/Nurse Alma
- 8:00 AM - Lyla in the Loop - Happy New Year, Lyla!/Everett's Summer Sale
- 11:00 AM - Donkey Hodie - A Donkey Hodie New Year
Friday, December 6, 2024
- 4:30 AM - Nutcracker and the Mouse King
- 6:30 AM - Arthur's Perfect Christmas
- 8:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - Chloe Solan and Alyssa Crosby, Meredith Bocek, and Melanie Valencia
Saturday, December 7, 2024
- 4:00 AM - Rick Steves European Christmas
- 1:30 PM - Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas
Sunday, December 8, 2024
- 11:30 PM - Mannheim Steamroller 30/40 Live
Monday, December 9, 2024
- 4:30 AM - Mannheim Steamroller 30/40 Live
- 9:00 AM - Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood - Snowflake Day!
- 12:00 PM - Peg + Cat + Holidays
- 9:00 PM - Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- 4:00 AM - Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas
- 9:30 AM - Rosie's Rules - Rosie's Christmas in Mexico
- 10:30 AM - Nature Cat: A Nature Carol
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
- 6:00 AM - Odd Squad - Reindeer Games
- 11:30 AM - Pinkalicious & Peterrific - Gingerbread House/Christmas Tree Trouble
- 1:00 PM - Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas
Thursday, December 12, 2024
- 7:58 PM - Are You Being Served? - Christmas 1975: Christmas Crackers
- 8:57 PM - Christmas Carole
- 10:03 PM - Debbie Gibson Holiday: A Soundcheck Special
- 10:33 PM - America's Forests with Chuck Leavell: U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree
Friday, December 13, 2024
- 6:00 AM - Let's Go Luna!: Luna's Christmas Around the World
- 7:30 AM - Alma's Way - Alma's Nochebuena/Three Kings Day Do-Over
- 11:00 AM - Arthur's Perfect Christmas
- 8:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - Empire Saxophone Quartet and Valley Harmony
Saturday, December 14, 2024
- 4:00 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - Empire Saxophone Quartet and Valley Harmony
- 4:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - Devinne Meyers | Parlor City Flute | Binghamton University Harpur Chorale (Season 12 Re-edit)
- 6:30 PM - Let's Polka! (WSKG) - John Steven's Doubleshot Part 1 - Holiday
Sunday, December 15, 2024
- 1:00 PM - Anthony Williams' Urban Nutcracker
- 2:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - Empire Saxophone Quartet and Valley Harmony
Monday, December 16, 2024
- 6:30 AM - Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas!
- 9:00 PM - George Perris - The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- 7:30 AM - Alma's Way - No Sleep 'Til New Year's/Nurse Alma
- 10:30 AM - Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas
- 8:00 PM - Joy - Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir
- 9:30 PM - Too Hot to Handel - The Gospel Messiah
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
- 1:00 AM - Joy - Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir
- 2:30 AM - Too Hot to Handel - The Gospel Messiah
- 7:30 AM - Peg + Cat + Holidays
- 11:00 AM - Donkey Hodie - A Donkey Hodie New Year
Thursday, December 19, 2024
- 6:00 AM - Odd Squad - Reindeer Games
- 7:30 AM - Alma's Way - Alma's Nochebuena/Three Kings Day Do-Over
- 8:00 AM - Lyla in the Loop - Happy New Year, Lyla!/Everett's Summer Sale
- 9:00 AM - Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood - Daniel's Winter Adventure/Neighborhood Nutcracker
- 9:30 AM - Rosie's Rules - Rosie's Christmas in Mexico
- 12:30 PM - Nature Cat: A Nature Carol
- 8:00 PM - Are You Being Served? - Christmas 1976: The Father Christmas Affair
- 9:00 PM - Christmas at Westminster: An Evening of Readings and Carols
- 10:00 PM - Holiday Handbells: The Raleigh Ringers
Friday, December 20, 2024
- 9:00 AM - Arthur's Perfect Christmas
- 11:30 AM - Pinkalicious & Peterrific - Gingerbread House/Christmas Tree Trouble
- 8:27 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - NEW - Holiday - Pat Kane
- 8:57 PM - Christmas Carole
- 10:02 PM - Debbie Gibson Holiday: A Soundcheck Special
- 10:29 PM - Real Bedford Falls: It's a Wonderful Life
Saturday, December 21, 2024
- 4:00 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - NEW - Holiday - Pat Kane
- 4:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - Celtic Charm | Kaskeset | Endwell Community Chorus (Season 12 Re-edit)
- 6:30 PM - Let's Polka! (WSKG) - John Steven's Doubleshot Part 2 - Holiday
- 7:00 PM - Lawrence Welk Show - Christmas (Sandi Griffiths)
Sunday, December 22, 2024
- 7:00 AM - Rosie's Rules - Rosie's Christmas in Mexico
- 1:00 PM - Joy - Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir
- 2:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - NEW - Holiday - Pat Kane
Monday, December 23, 2024
- 6:00 AM - Odd Squad - Reindeer Games
- 7:30 AM - Alma's Way - Alma's Nochebuena/Three Kings Day Do-Over
- 9:00 AM - Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood - Snowflake Day!
- 9:30 AM - Rosie's Rules - Rosie's Christmas in Mexico
- 9:00 PM - Mary Berry's Highland Christmas
- 10:00 PM - Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
- 2:00 AM - Mary Berry's Highland Christmas
- 7:00 AM - Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas
- 9:00 AM - Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas!
- 10:30 AM - Peg + Cat + Holidays
- 11:30 AM - Pinkalicious & Peterrific - Gingerbread House/Christmas Tree Trouble
- 12:00 PM - Let's Go Luna!: Luna's Christmas Around the World
- 1:00 PM - Arthur's Perfect Christmas
- 2:57 PM - Call the Midwife Holiday Special
- 4:28 PM - Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2021
- 8:00 PM - Too Hot to Handel - The Gospel Messiah
- 9:30 PM - Joy - Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
- 1:00 AM - Too Hot to Handel - The Gospel Messiah
- 2:30 AM - Joy - Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir
- 4:00 AM - Mary Berry's Highland Christmas
- 6:00 AM - Odd Squad - Reindeer Games
- 6:30 AM - Arthur's Perfect Christmas
- 7:30 AM - Alma's Way - Alma's Nochebuena/Three Kings Day Do-Over
- 8:00 AM - Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas
- 9:00 AM - Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood - Daniel's Winter Adventure/Neighborhood Nutcracker
- 9:30 AM - Rosie's Rules - Rosie's Christmas in Mexico
- 10:00 AM - Sesame Street - Shabbat Shalom!
- 10:30 AM - Let's Go Luna!: Luna's Christmas Around the World
- 11:30 AM - Pinkalicious & Peterrific - Gingerbread House/Christmas Tree Trouble
- 12:00 PM - Nature Cat: A Nature Carol
- 1:00 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - Chloe Solan and Alyssa Crosby, Meredith Bocek, and Melanie Valencia
- 1:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - NEW - Holiday - Pat Kane
- 2:00 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - Devinne Meyers | Parlor City Flute | Binghamton University Harpur Chorale (Season 12 Re-edit)
- 2:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - Ithaca Gay Men's Choir | Johnson City Sophisticats and Dramatic Paws | Binghamton University Treble Chorus (Season 12 Re-edit)
- 3:00 PM - Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2022
- 4:30 PM - Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2023
- 8:00 PM - Call the Midwife 2024
- 10:00 PM - Mary Berry's Highland Christmas
Thursday, December 26, 2024
- 1:00 AM - Call the Midwife 2024
- 3:00 AM - Mary Berry's Highland Christmas
- 6:30 AM - Arthur - Arthur's First Sleepover/Arthur's New Year's Eve
- 7:59 PM - Are You Being Served? - Christmas 1979: The Punch and Judy Affair
- 9:00 PM - Call the Midwife 2024
Friday, December 27, 2024
- 7:30 AM - Alma's Way - No Sleep 'Til New Year's/Nurse Alma
- 8:00 AM - Lyla in the Loop - Happy New Year, Lyla!/Everett's Summer Sale
- 10:30 AM - Work It Out Wombats! - The Treeborhood Parranda/Happy New Acorn Year!
- 11:00 AM - Donkey Hodie - A Donkey Hodie New Year
- 8:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - NEW - Holiday - Gail Houston - Kwanza
- 9:00 PM - Cultural Expressions: Kwanzaa
- 10:00 PM - Karamu: Feast for the 7th Day
- 10:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - NEW - Holiday - Gail Houston - Kwanza
Saturday, December 28, 2024
- 4:00 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - Chloe Solan and Alyssa Crosby, Meredith Bocek, and Melanie Valencia
- 4:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - The Harpur Studio Jazz Band, London McDaniels Trio
- 6:30 PM - Let's Polka! (WSKG) - John Steven's Doubleshot Part 3 - Holiday
Sunday, December 29, 2024
- 12:00 AM - Celebrate & Sing! Glory to the Newborn King!
- 1:00 AM - Call the Midwife 2024
- 7:30 AM - Lyla in the Loop - Happy New Year, Lyla!/Everett's Summer Sale
- 1:00 PM - Too Hot to Handel - The Gospel Messiah
- 2:30 PM - Expressions (WSKG) - Chloe Solan and Alyssa Crosby, Meredith Bocek, and Melanie Valencia
Monday, December 30, 2024
- 9:29 PM - Real Bedford Falls: It's a Wonderful Life
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- 6:30 AM - Arthur - Arthur's First Sleepover/Arthur's New Year's Eve
- 7:30 AM - Alma's Way - No Sleep 'Til New Year's/Nurse Alma
- 8:00 AM - Lyla in the Loop - Happy New Year, Lyla!/Everett's Summer Sale
- 10:30 AM - Work It Out Wombats! - The Treeborhood Parranda/Happy New Acorn Year!
- 11:00 AM - Donkey Hodie - A Donkey Hodie New Year
- 8:00 PM - Next at the Kennedy Center - Sara Bareilles: New Year's Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra & Friends
- 9:30 PM - Next at the Kennedy Center - Sara Bareilles: New Year's Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra & Friends
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
- 1:00 AM - Next at the Kennedy Center - Sara Bareilles: New Year's Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra & Friends
- 6:30 AM - Arthur - Arthur's First Sleepover/Arthur's New Year's Eve
- 10:30 AM - Work It Out Wombats! - The Treeborhood Parranda/Happy New Acorn Year!
- 8:00 PM - Great Performances - From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2025
- 9:30 PM - Great Performances - From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2025
Holiday Programming on WSKG Classical Radio
Thursday, November 28, 2024
- 12:00 PM - "Horn of Plenty" - A Feast of Music for Thanksgiving
- 6:00 PM - "Horn of Plenty" - A Feast of Music for Thanksgiving
Saturday, December 21, 2024
- 10:00 AM - St. Olaf Christmas Festival: Celebrating 150 Years of St. Olaf College
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
- 10:00 AM - The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
- 11:00 PM - The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
- 10:00 AM - A Chanticleer Christmas
- 11:00 AM - Welcome Christmas
- 12:00 PM - A Handel & Haydn Society Christmas
- 4:00 PM - Christmas with the King’s Singers
- 5:00 PM - Christmas with Madrigalia
- 6:00 PM - Musical Gifts: Joshua Bell and Friends
- 9:00 PM - Canadian Brass: Christmas Time Is Here
Thursday, December 26, 2024
- 6:00 PM - Hanukkah Lights
Friday, December 27, 2024
- 6:00 PM - A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago A Capella
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- 8:00 PM - Toast of the Nation
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
- 11:00 AM - New Year’s Day from Vienna