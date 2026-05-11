17th Annual Peter DeMott Peace Trot 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run

Peter De Mott Peace Trot is an annual 5k and 1-mile run organized and hosted by the Ithaca Catholic Worker in honor of peace activist, runner and Ithaca community member, Peter De Mott. Peter worked tirelessly to bring about a more just and peaceful world. This event has become a fun filled, family Father’s Day event in its seventeen years. We also invite serious runners to its’ well known fast course to try and equal race records. You can pay as much as you can afford or can donate extra to help our important peace and community work. Either way, all participants will receive one of our newly designed collectable t-shirts. You will enjoy some nutritious food after the run and age group winners receive unique, practical, artistic or quirky prizes of their own choosing. Come join us.