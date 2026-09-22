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3rd Annual Aging Resource Expo

3rd Annual Aging Resource Expo

Community Care Resource Professionals of the Southern Tier, supported by the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce, proudly present the Annual Aging Resource Expo for adults 55+ and caregivers supporting our aging neighbors.

Learn about the resources and supports available to help you remain safe and independent in your home. Discover new communities and friendships and connect with organizations that are passionate about serving and supporting our neighbors.

Make plans to join us for this FREE event!

Oakdale Commons
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Care Resource Professionals of the Southern Tier
ccrpsoutherntier@gmail.com
Oakdale Commons
Reynolds Rd
Johnson City , New York
607 644 8752
gailmarkstein@gmail.com