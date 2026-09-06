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45th Annual Newark Valley Apple Festival

45th Annual Newark Valley Apple Festival

Join us on October 3rd and 4th for the 45th annual Newark Valley Apple Festival at the area's only living history museum. There will be all-day live music, an artisans' marketplace, a historic encampment, an apple dessert contest, kids' activities, live demonstrations, horse & wagon rides, museum tours, great food, nature trails, and much more! Proceeds support our nonprofit mission. Parking is free. Please, no pets. See our website or Facebook page for complete details.

Bement-Billings Farmstead
$5 - $7
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 04, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Newark Valley Historical Society
607-642-9516
nvhistory@stny.rr.com
nvhistory.org
Bement-Billings Farmstead
9241 State Route 38
Newark Valley, New York 13811
(607) 642-9516
nvhistory@stny.rr.com
www.nvhistory.org