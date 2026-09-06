Join us on October 3rd and 4th for the 45th annual Newark Valley Apple Festival at the area's only living history museum. There will be all-day live music, an artisans' marketplace, a historic encampment, an apple dessert contest, kids' activities, live demonstrations, horse & wagon rides, museum tours, great food, nature trails, and much more! Proceeds support our nonprofit mission. Parking is free. Please, no pets. See our website or Facebook page for complete details.