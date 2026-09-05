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9-11 Twenty-Five Years Later

9-11 Twenty-Five Years Later

The Vestal Museum is presenting a talk by Brian McKinley a public high school Social Studies teacher and former journalist. From 1997- 2006 Brian worked for Metro/Shadow Traffic in New York City, including six years as an airborne helicopter reporter. Brian was live on the radio during the 9/11 Terror Attacks and has dedicated part of his teaching practice to sharing his story with his students and the community. DUE TO ANTICIPATED NUMBER OF ATTENDEES THIS TALK WILL BE AT THE VESTAL PUBLIC LIBRARY.

The Vestal Museum
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

The Vestal Museum
6073216013
mrestuccia@vestalny.gov
Vestal Museum

Artist Group Info

mrestuccia@vestalny.gov
The Vestal Museum
328 Vestal Parkway East
Vestal, New York 13850
607-321-6013
mrestuccia@vestalny.gov
https://www.vestalmuseum.org