A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (Binghamton Dept of Theatre)
A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (Binghamton Dept of Theatre)
Binghamton University’s Department of Theatre invites you to A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, the Tony Award-winning musical comedy that proves getting ahead can be a deadly business.
When low-born Monty Navarro discovers that he is eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family, he decides his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight. So he chooses a far more ghoulish path.
Join us at Watters Theater for an evening of witty comedy, memorable music, and outrageous twists.
Binghamton University: Watters Theater
$10-$22
08:00 PM - 04:30 PM, every day through Nov 21, 2026.
Event Supported By
Binghamton University Department of Theatre
6077777323
bweber6@binghamton.edu
Binghamton University: Watters Theater
4400 Vestal Parkway EastBinghamton, New York 13901