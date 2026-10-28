Chemung County Executive announces zero tax levy increase for proposed 2027 budget

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss released highlights for the proposed 2027 budget ahead of budget talks with the legislature.

In a video posted to an official county Facebook page, Moss said there is no tax levy increase in next year’s proposed budget.

“The 2027 budget includes a [zero percent] general fund property tax increase, meaning the county's tax levy will remain exactly the same as last year.“

It is not clear what the tax levy is. In the 2026 budget , the tax levy included a 2.76 percent increase in the overall proposed general fund tax levy from 2025 .

“The County Executive has taken it upon himself to suggest the changes in the Sale Tax agreement without any discussion with the Legislative Leadership group,” said Mark Margeson, chairman of the Chemung County Legislature.

Margeson explained that the suggestions announced by Moss depend on the rest of the budget.

“This suggestion sends out a message that [sends] out a false sense of security to the towns and villages if the proposed [numbers] are not achieved.”

Margeson is also the Republican nominee for county executive challenging Moss as the Conservative Party candidate in this year’s general election.

“The legislature decreased [the tax levy] by $5.5 million roughly 4 years ago and the Executive has increased it over the last 3 years,” said Margeson.

“The only thing [Moss] has decreased is the tax rate down a couple of points and taxes increased each year,” he continued.

The 2026 tax rate was $4.76 per 1,000 of assessed value. In 2025, the tax rate was $4.92 per 1,000. That is a 16-cent decrease year-over-year.

WSKG reached out to Moss and did not hear back in time for this report.

Moss said the county will also make updates to its sales tax distribution, provide $1 million to the Chemung County Nursing Facility for room upgrades, $400,000 to “help offset rising animal control costs, benefiting every municipality in Chemung County,” and $100,000 to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier to address food insecurity.

A spokesperson for the Food Bank said the “Food Bank [receives] funds through Catholic Charities, which we are a partner agency of. This is an increase in support for Chemung County Programs.”

“In the past, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier has received $30,000 as a regional agency of Catholic [Charities].”

The proposed 2027 Chemung County budget will be available to the public on Nov. 9.