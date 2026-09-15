A Romp Through Broadway & Beyond! with Rogers & Sperberstein
A Romp Through Broadway & Beyond! with Rogers & Sperberstein
A wild romp through the Golden Age of Broadway by two of Its legendary but unsung musical songwriting heroes: Rogers and Sperberstein. Featuring Robert Rogers and David Sperber.
Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
$32
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Goodwill Theatre
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatrre.org
Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
48 Willow StreetJohnson City, New York 13790
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatre.org