AI Builders Club Monthly Meeting - AI Tinkerers Upstate NY

AI Tinkerers Upstate NY is Binghamton’s AI builder community, a monthly gathering for people building, experimenting, and working with AI.

Come meet other builders from across the region, trade notes, compare approaches, talk through problems, and see what people are actually working on.

Each meetup combines plenty of time for conversation and networking with live Main Stage demos of projects, workflows, experiments, and technical discoveries. Expect developers, engineers, researchers, founders, technical professionals, and independent tinkerers working across a wide range of AI tools and applications.

Bring something you’re building, an interesting workflow, a problem you’re working through, or just come ready to talk shop and connect with the local AI community.

No cost. Food and drink provided.

Registration / Details: https://upstate-ny.aitinkerers.org/p/ai-tinkerers-upstate-ny-october