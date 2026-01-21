© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AI Builders Club Monthly Meeting - AI Tinkerers Upstate NY

AI Builders Club Monthly Meeting - AI Tinkerers Upstate NY

AI Tinkerers Upstate NY is Binghamton’s AI builder community, a monthly gathering for people building, experimenting, and working with AI.

Come meet other builders from across the region, trade notes, compare approaches, talk through problems, and see what people are actually working on.

Each meetup combines plenty of time for conversation and networking with live Main Stage demos of projects, workflows, experiments, and technical discoveries. Expect developers, engineers, researchers, founders, technical professionals, and independent tinkerers working across a wide range of AI tools and applications.

Bring something you’re building, an interesting workflow, a problem you’re working through, or just come ready to talk shop and connect with the local AI community.

No cost. Food and drink provided.

Registration / Details: https://upstate-ny.aitinkerers.org/p/ai-tinkerers-upstate-ny-october

Koffman Southern Tier Incubator
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

AI Tinkerers Upstate NY
jason@contextfound.com
https://upstate-ny.aitinkerers.org/
Koffman Southern Tier Incubator
120 Hawley Street
Binghamton, New York 13901
607 778-5012
workforce@sunybroome.edu
https://www.sunybroome.edu